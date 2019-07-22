MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl School Board Monday heard a presentation on future building maintenance needs and adopted a proposed 10-year plan.
The district currently receives nearly $204,000 per year of state Department of Education funding for long-term facility maintenance, but that will be pared by more than half once the old high school building is no longer in the district’s possession.
The district is looking to sell the old facility by 2020 now that the new school is operating.
With the removal of the old school, the district would receive $95,753 in 2020, which would increase annually through 2039, said a representative from ICS Consulting Inc., of Blaine, Minn., which specializes in customized planning.
The 10-year plan includes replacing sections of the roof and original, exterior doors on the 35-year-old Merritt Elementary and upgrading its original ventilation units.
In other business, the board:
• Hired John Villebrun as a special education instructor, Frank Cerar as a social studies teacher, Krin Meehan as a media specialist, and Ashley Friedlieb as a school readiness instructor.
• Hired Jesse White as head softball coach, and Byron Negen assistant boys basketball coach.
• Approved the unpaid leave of absence of the cross-country head coach.
• Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson said a letter was sent to parents informing of the early release every Wednesday for the new school year so teachers can participate in Professional Learning Communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.