Ministering with pasties: A Gilbert Methodist tradition

GILBERT — The Gilbert Community Church United Methodist is described on the church website as "a small family church in a small community with a big heart for Jesus as we serve others." And a passion for pasties — last month they made 1,176 of the meat and vegetable pies, carrying on a decades-long tradition.
Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry says it's a win-win project: "When someone buys a pasty from us, two things happen — they have a great meal and we have the finances to continue to serve the community."
Proceeds support the ministry and outreach in the community. Church member Sue Malevich said in an email, "During our pasty sale, we provide pasties for all of the residents of Broadview Manor. We donate hats and mittens and school supplies for our schools. Each Christmas we adopt a family in need and give them gifts and food. This year we are working with an Early Childhood class providing them with Christmas gifts. We support Gilbert's 3rd and 4th of July parades. In February, we do an Appreciation Lunch for our city employees and bring treats quarterly to the workers and volunteer fire department. We are striving to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our community." Pastor Sixberry said the church has a small pantry outside containing a variety of things from cereal to paper towels for those in need.
The church started making pasties before Pastor Sixberry was born, "so we are talking about 69 or more years ago. At that time it was the First Presbyterian Church of Gilbert. My mother once told me that when she married my dad, my Grandmother Sedgeman told her that she was required to make pasties at the church and it wasn’t an option not to," she said in an email.
Malevich, chairwoman in charge of sales — her mother Helen Skalko was the chairwoman in charge of the sales "and now I have stepped into her shoes" — said, "I remember making them in the church basement and everyone taking pans home to bake them. In the 1980s, we started using the community center and for many years the sales were done monthly through the winter months. We were remodeling the church when Rev. Terry Tilton was our minister, and we paid for the updating by making pasties."
Malevich described the project. "Time is spent two months before the sale ordering ingredients, advertising and taking orders. The sale is two days long, we prepare the vegetables and dough in the morning, and start baking pasties by noon. The second day is spent making the remainder of the pasties with customers picking them up. Because we are a small congregation, everyone helps out."
Malevich said, "Many of us are doing the same job that our parents did. June Niska was our pasty filler and now Bubs Heitzman (Niska's daughter) does that job. Helen Sedgeman was a crimper and now Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry does that job with Mary Thesing, one of the original pasty makers. Johno Skalko runs the potato peeler, like his dad, John Skalko, did. There are members who live in the Twin Cities now that return to help out. Friends and family, also, lend a hand. One of the reasons for our success is our returning customers that order pasties every year. It seems the number of pasties people order increases every year. " Pastor Sixberry said, "The crust is still mixed one batch at a time and hand kneaded one batch at a time. The crust is hand-rolled, filled and crimped, one pasty at a time."
Pastor Sixberry talked about the project's human touch. "Each pasty is produced with love and care of so many people, for everyone working takes pride in the pasties. To join the fun there is no need for previous experience, for beginners are always welcome and there is always something they can do and always someone willing to teach them. Some of the workers have started in high school working at the sales and some workers are still working the sale even though they are close to 90 in age. It is an activity that brings all age groups together."
Pastor Sixberry said though the church is small based on numbers, it's "big in heart and the feeling of family," saying past members come back for the pasty project because "they miss the fellowship, the laughter, the teasing and joking around that happens as pasties are produced." She added, "When it is all over, everyone is happy and very tired, looking forward to putting their feet up, yet at the same time looking forward for next year’s pasty sale. Some years we even celebrate a member’s birthday with a cake and singing 'Happy Birthday'."
The church building, on Wisconsin Avenue, with its bright orange front doors is 111 years old and was the original Glen Avon Church in Duluth. It was moved to Gilbert on railroad cars, Malevich said, and was pulled to its present location by horses hitched to a flatbed. "We presently are the only Protestant church in Gilbert," Malevich said.
Pastor Sixberry said, "Many times our church has had to fight and struggle to stay open, but God has been good to us in providing the leadership and means to continue. Pasty sales have provided the church with financial assistance to stay open, to complete the updating of the building, but most importantly to assist in meeting the goals we as a church have made. Our mission is to serve our God and our community, and Gilbert with the surrounding area is our community. Only because we have pasty sales are we able to reach out as much as we do and be willing to be open to serve the community as needed."
