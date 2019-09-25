Minnesota moves to get more electric vehicles on roads

In enacting new clean car standards, Minnesota will require car manufacturers to sell more electric vehicles in the state by the 2023 model year, a move aimed at reducing emissions and saving consumers at the gas pump.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the plan Wednesday, touting not only the intended environmental benefits, but also a local boost to rural electric cooperatives and communities in the form of jobs and economic activity.
For those driving pickup trucks and SUVs, the Democratic governor said the new standards will not prevent them from being on the road or going in for emissions testing.
“If you want to drive your F-150 to take your ice house out to the lake, continue to do that,” Walz said in a conference call with reporters. “But we’re going to also make sure that there’s ice on that lake in January.”
Walz and Laura Bishop, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said the rulemaking process will start next month by the agency and is expected to take 18 months. When it goes effective, manufacturers will be required to offer more hybrid and fully-electric vehicles in the state. Walz said Minnesotans now have a choice of about 19 hybrid or electric vehicles, compared with about 43 in more than a dozen other states that have adopted similar emissions standards.
The MPCA has the authority to make the rules, Bishop said, with Walz adding they may turn to the Legislature to further the administration’s goal. They did not provide estimates on how the plan could impact vehicle prices.
“I was very clear on Minnesota leading on climate,” he said, referencing a 2050 clean energy plan and pollinator portions of the farm bill enacted in the state. “This is a holistic approach.”
Walz’s plan prompted blowback from Republicans, with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka calling it unrealistic, expensive and “unworkable for most people.” Rep. Paul Torkelson, the top Republican on the House transportation panel, said using the rulemaking process lets Walz bypass citizens “to enact his own radical agenda.”
The plan essentially would follow California’s standards, which are more stringent than the federal regulations. Walz said Minnesota would be the first Midwest state to take this step, joining states including Pennsylvania, Maine and Colorado.
Under the proposed low emission vehicle standard, affecting hybrids, each manufacturer would have to meet fleet-wide standards based on their vehicle mix, reducing average car emissions by an annual 5 percent through model year 2025. The proposed separate standard for zero emission vehicles, which are fully electric, would require manufacturers to deliver an increasing volume of them annually.
Electric vehicle (EV) popularity is on the rise in Minnesota, according to Bishop, who said increasing the number of charging stations is necessary to meet consumer and community demand. The increased interest in EVs, Walz added, represents a growth opportunity for rural electric co-ops and hotels.
Tami Zaun, a spokesperson for Lake Country Power, said the co-op is interested in developing EV charging infrastructure in the region, citing the convenience for drivers. They most recently partnered with Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill in Sturgeon Lake to install a charger that helps connect the Twin Cities and the North Shore for EV drivers.
“It would likely encourage people to purchase and drive an electric vehicle in their near future – or encourage people traveling from afar to come visit northern Minnesota in their EV,” Zaun said in an email Wednesday.
She added the co-op, which has offices in Grand Rapids, Mountain Iron and Kettle River, is working with the state and a local reservation on installing EV stations at White Oak Casino in Deer River. Chargers are also being added to the company’s new service center parking lot in Cohasset.
“Electric co-ops like LCP have the expertise and advice to help businesses add EV chargers,” she added. “We can also help link businesses with resources and funding as well as assistance in the overall process.”
Minnesota has already joined 22 other states in a lawsuit filed Friday that seeks to uphold states’ rights to set their own car emission standards after the Trump administration moved to revoke California’s clean air and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks.
Walz called the federal government’s move reckless, backward-looking and illegal, and he predicted the effort to roll back that authority will fail.
“They will not win in court,” he said. “It is a blatant push. The only people happy about the decision that they made were the oil companies.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
