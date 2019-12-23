Eveleth police searching for missing woman and baby daughter

EVELETH — Taylor Toulouse and daughter Delphine French have been safely located.

At noon Monday, the Eveleth Police Department released a statement announcing the two people were missing. Late Monday night that missing persons report was canceled.

In a statement emailed to area media, Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen said in part, “The missing persons complaint has been cancelled regarding 27-year-old Taylor Larell Toulouse and her 9-month-old daughter, Delphine Vivian Lisa French. Toulouse and French have been located and are safe. No other information will be given out at this time.”

In an email Tuesday, Koivunen said the department had no further comment.

