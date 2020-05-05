MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron City Council took action on much-needed roadway repairs Monday night.
During its Zoom video meeting, the council awarded a $543,090 bid to KGM Contractors, of Angora, for improvements to Mountain Iron Drive between 12th Street South and the city’s southerly corporate limits.
KGM’s bid was the lowest of five the city received after bids were opened Friday morning.
The project will include road reconstruction, alignment and drainage improvements.
Mayor Gary Skalko noted that the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board provided a $350,000 grant for the project.
City Engineer Alan Johnson said the bid is below the $615,000 engineer’s estimate for the construction site. “A pre-construction meeting will be held as soon as the contracts are in place,” and work will then start, he said.
The council also adopted a resolution authorizing the city to enter into a cooperative construction agreement with the City of Virginia and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for intersection improvements along Highway 53 near Walgreens and Super One South.
The city will incur “small costs associated for our side of the traffic signals,” said City Administrator Craig Wainio. The city’s estimated contribution is $1,242, and work will begin this summer, he said.
The council additionally accepted a change order agreement with Insituform Technologies, of Anoka, Minn., for supplementary cured-in-place sewer pipe lining in old downtown Mountain Iron. The estimated project cost is $7,500.
CIPP could not be completed during phase one of the project because of the condition of the pipe, and city crews have now replaced that section of pipe, Johnson said.
The council announced that the May 12 Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting will be held virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Residents who do not agree with the county’s property assessments are asked to first contact the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office in writing “and explain their situation,” Wainio said, adding that he is working on a “call-in” option for the meeting, which can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page via YouTubeLive.
Skalko also thanked “all essential workers,” as he has at each of the last three meetings held over Zoom. “You are keeping our country going,” the mayor said. “I’m speaking for all of us. We haven’t forgotten you.”
