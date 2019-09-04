MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron is preparing for the future by designating a couple sites “shovel-ready” for economic development.
The Mountain Iron City Council Tuesday night approved a resolution that allows the city to apply for and accept funding from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board to assist with creating the potential development locations.
The Economic Development Authority has been working with the IRRRB to select the two areas, Mayor Gary Skalko said Wednesday.
The sites are near the northeast corner of the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 102 “turning into Old Town Mountain Iron,” and by the intersection of Highways 169 and 53, he said.
The IRRRB has allocated funds and, “on behalf of the EDA,” the city is applying for a grant “to help deflate the cost of making the sites ‘shovel-ready,’” Skalko said.
The council also approved the Salvation Army’s HeatShare heating assistance program which has been helping families in need since 1982.
Skalko said the council also discussed the city’s charitable gambling fund, which is currently depleted, but should receive funds in October.
The city collects 10% of profits at four charitable gambling locations: BG’s Bar & Grill, Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant, Mac’s Bar, and the Kinney-Great Scott Volunteer Fire Department. The American Legion is no longer participating.
Charitable gambling donations are distributed upon request to nonprofit and school- and youth-related fundraisers, Skalko said.
“Revenues are down and requests are up,” explained City Administrator Craig Wainio.
“We don’t want anyone to think we are snubbing them,” Skalko said.
