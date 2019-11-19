The Mountain Iron City Council on Monday approved the purchase of 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 Crew Cab pick-up truck at the cost of $32,146 from Lundgren Motors.

The purchase is a Parks and Recreation Department budgeted item, noted Director of Public Works Tim Satrang.

Three of the department’s current trucks “are getting up in mileage,” including a 2005 vehicle with 154,000 miles and a 1999 vehicle with 180,000 miles. The main “go-to” plow truck is a 2007, Satrang said.

The new truck “is set up to have a plow and would be a back-up to any of these trucks,” he said.

In other business, the council:

• Re-appointed Councilor Alan Stanaway to the Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS), with Mayor Gary Skalko as the alternate. Stanaway said his term expires in December, and “I’d be interested in the position again.”

• Set a labor management meeting for 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

• City Administrator Craig Wainio said the city was pre-approved for a Community Development Block Grant for sliplining the sewers in the downtown area. Skalko noted that CDBG funding is a federal grant money run through the county.

• Councilor Steve Skogman, who is also the Salvation Army’s advisory board chairman at the Virginia corps, reported that Skalko accepted his challenge to ring a bell at 9 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29, at Walmart for the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Skogman challenged Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., to also ring a bell at one of the Virginia locations.

