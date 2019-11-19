The Mountain Iron City Council on Monday approved the purchase of 2020 Ford Super Duty F-350 Crew Cab pick-up truck at the cost of $32,146 from Lundgren Motors.
The purchase is a Parks and Recreation Department budgeted item, noted Director of Public Works Tim Satrang.
Three of the department’s current trucks “are getting up in mileage,” including a 2005 vehicle with 154,000 miles and a 1999 vehicle with 180,000 miles. The main “go-to” plow truck is a 2007, Satrang said.
The new truck “is set up to have a plow and would be a back-up to any of these trucks,” he said.
In other business, the council:
• Re-appointed Councilor Alan Stanaway to the Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS), with Mayor Gary Skalko as the alternate. Stanaway said his term expires in December, and “I’d be interested in the position again.”
• Set a labor management meeting for 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
• City Administrator Craig Wainio said the city was pre-approved for a Community Development Block Grant for sliplining the sewers in the downtown area. Skalko noted that CDBG funding is a federal grant money run through the county.
• Councilor Steve Skogman, who is also the Salvation Army’s advisory board chairman at the Virginia corps, reported that Skalko accepted his challenge to ring a bell at 9 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29, at Walmart for the annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Skogman challenged Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., to also ring a bell at one of the Virginia locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.