MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron City Council meetings will now begin with a display of patriotism.
The council this week voted unanimously to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings.
Councilor Steve Skogman introduced the motion Monday night, and it passed on a 5-0 vote, said Mayor Gary Skalko.
The 31-word oath has not been recited prior to meetings during his time as mayor beginning in 2003, Skalko said, adding that he is unsure if the practice has ever been observed by the council prior to that.
Skogman said by phone Wednesday that, in his opinion, government bodies should follow the optional practice out of respect for the country and the sacrifices of those who have and continue to defend it.
“We live in the United States of America. … I like the idea of bringing other traditions here. But if you come here and you live here, you follow our rules.”
Skalko added that while he supports saying the pledge, “certain religions in this country, because of religious beliefs, will not stand for the pledge, and we have to honor and respect that.”
Minnesota was in the national spotlight last summer, when the St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously in June to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before each meeting.
Following local protests and a local and national backlash, including a tweet from President Donald Trump, the council voted to reinstate recitation of the pledge in July.
In other business, the council:
• Set its Local Board of Appeals and Equalization meeting for 5-6 p.m. May 12 at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
• Appointed Paula Satrang to a three-year term on the Mountain Iron Library Board.
• Rescheduled its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 because of the Presidents Day federal holiday.
• Moved to advertise locally to remind residents of dog license fees, which are $5 for spayed and neutered animals and $10 for unspayed and unneutered dogs.
