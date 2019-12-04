MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron City Council changed its mind about raising the tax levy for 2020 at Monday night’s meeting and returned to its long-standing tradition of adopting a 0 percent increase.
The council unanimously approved a $1,244,483 total tax levy, collectible in 2020.
During a mid-September meeting, the council had unanimously approved a preliminary 3percent tax levy increase. However, at the time, Mayor Gary Skalko had stated that, “I will vote for a 0 percent levy in December.”
And the rest of the council followed suit Monday on a 5-0 vote.
Last December, the council adopted a 3 percent tax levy increase, collectible in 2019, which ended a consecutive eight-year stretch of an annual 0percent levy increase for the city. Mountain Iron officials cited anticipated increases in health insurance premiums as a reason for the 2019 tax levy increase.
However, the city is in better shape this year, as health insurance costs did not rise, and property taxes have increased from the addition of the new school, Skalko said previously.
“This is the ninth time in 11 years we have kept it at zero,” the mayor said Wednesday by phone.
Preliminary levies cannot be increased but can be reduced.
The council also set an Economic Development Authority levy for 2020 that would generate about $12,000 for the EDA, which is about the same amount levied the past few years.
The council additionally adopted a market rate-based referendum levy for 2020 that will raise $84,240 to cover bond payments and interest for the Mountain Iron Community Center, about the same amount levied this year.
Mountain Iron voters in 1998 approved a market-rate based referendum levy for bonds and interest to construct the center. This is the final year of that bonding, Skalko said.
The city’s 2020 budget is on par with its 2019 budget of $3.9 million, he added.
The council Monday also considered making Merritt Days an “official” city celebration, but it was voted down.
Councilor Julia Buria made a motion to establish the annual August, multi-day event as “an ‘official’ city celebration with its committee being under the jurisdiction of the city,” while working with the city’s special events coordinator.
Councilor Alan Stanaway supported the motion, but it failed 3-to-2 with Skalko and Buria voting yes, and Stanaway, Steve Skogman, and Joe Prebeg Jr. voting no.
“By being defeated, that simply means the Merritt Days Committee will remain an independent entity,” Skalko said.
He added that the city will continue to provide $20,000 “of taxpayer money annually,” along with city in-kind services and staffing in areas including law enforcement and cleanup that amount to another roughly $4,000.
“I personally think it’s wrong to give a completely independent entity” that amount of taxpayer dollars, the mayor said.
Merritt Days was not held in August for the first time in 20-some years due to a back-and-fourth between the council and committee over capping money spent on entertainment areas and redirecting it toward family activities.
In the end, the council did not cap funding for the stage and related costs, but the committee announced at the April 1 council meeting that it would cancel the celebration for one year, citing not enough time for planning and fundraising while waiting for the council to make a decision on the matter.
In other business, the council:
• Hired several seasonal rink attendant workers.
• Authorized the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to serve strong beer.
