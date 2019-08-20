MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron city attorney will look into a dispute between a homeowner and a local contractor following a discussion at Monday’s council meeting.
Dan Gunderson spoke during the public forum seeking the city’s assistance with a legal case regarding his home, built in 2013 in the city’s South Forest Grove edition.
The council voted to “re-open the case against the C&C Winger (Inc.)” construction company of Embarrass, and one of its employees, for “numerous alleged construction defects and building code violations,” Mayor Gary Skalko said Tuesday.
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay will look into the matter, he said.
The council also re-instated firefighter Justin Blazewicz, who had been suspended previously by the fire chief for an internal matter, Skalko said.
The Personnel Committee thoroughly reviewed the firefighter’s status and recommended the council immediately return him to his position.
In other business, the council:
• Approved plans and specifications and authorized advertising for bids for a sewer main improvement in the alley between Mountain and Marble avenues from Locomotive to Agate streets, then east to Mineral Avenue.
• Approved the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency’s annual Energy Assistance Program for the upcoming heating season beginning Oct. 1.
• Rescheduled the next meeting for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, due to the Labor Day holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.