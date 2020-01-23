VIRGINIA — Late Tuesday night the Virginia Police Department was called to a burglary in progress. As a result, five individuals are being held on first degree burglary, flee on foot and disorderly conduct charges.
Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, VPD was dispatched to an apartment on the 400 block of 6th Avenue S. The caller reported that “at least three unknown individuals had kicked their lower apartment entry door in, then attempted to force open the upper apartment door,” according to a Thursday press release from the Virginia Chief Nicole Mattson.
Upon arrival, VPD officers located several men running east bound, near the apartment. The five males were located on the 500 block of 5th Street S. and were arrested. They included: Nicholas James Altobelli, Nathen Paul Zadnikar, Logan George Rasmussen, Logan Ryan Winger and Jason Jon Russell Callen.
Later, a juvenile male turned himself into police at the jail.
The five men are being held at the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia.
The case remains under investigation, and all five parties are expected to appear in Sixth District Court in Virginia today..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.