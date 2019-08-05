Across the Iron Range tonight area police and fire departments are hosting National Night Out community events.
Communities nationwide will be celebrating the 36th annual National Night Out. This crime and drug prevention event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored by local departments and organizations.
“Our communities will join over 37 million people to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’,” according to Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen.
“National Night out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen police-community partnerships; and show criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, Koivunen added.
As in years past, there will be multiple locations hosted by the Eveleth Police Department. Both locations will have free food and refreshments, youth activities and prizes for all ages. Police, rescue squad, fire and ambulance vehicles and their personnel will there for tours and information.
“Free blood pressure checks by the Eveleth Ambulance,” said Koivunen of several other activities bing hosted. “The Eveleth Elks Lodge will also be sponsoring the ‘Eveleth Elks Soccer Shoot’ for boys and girls up to age 13 as of Aug. 1 at the Veterans Park. There will be a large inflatable obstacle course and bouncy house for the kids, K-9 demonstration, and possibly face painting as well as karaoke sponsored by Nighthawk Entertainment.”
Virginia
The Virginia Police Department will be hosting their event at Olcott Park. There will be a free barbeque with hotdogs, refreshments, chips, popcorn and ice cream.
K-9 Teddy will be there, too.
“The community event will have bouncy houses, face painting, balloon making, sand necklaces, classic car show, live music, awards presentation and other events for the children,” said Virginia PoliceChief Nicole Mattson in a press release. “Several area businesses and nonprofit agencies will have booths available with information.”
A few of the agencies that will be at the Olcott Park event are: Virginia Community Foundation, CAPE, the Sexual Assault Program of NSLC, and others.
The CAPE Coalition, formerly known as OARS, “will be providing educational materials on needle safety for youth and adults, unused medication disposal, and safe storage of medication,” said Jana Blomberg, program coordinator for St. Louis County.
White Township
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has partnered with White Township to host their National NIght Out event at the Loon Lake Community Center at 3816 Hwy 100 in Aurora.
“Overlapping with and kicking off the National Night Out festivities will be a health fair, from 3-5 p.m.,” said a press release from the sheriff's office. “Numerous vendors from around the area will provide information about products and services for healthy living.”
There will be a free barbecue of brats, hot dogs and cold dessert being served 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., while supplies last.
Squad cars, K-9 demonstration, St. Louis County 911 dispatching center, the rescue squad and area fire departments will all be celebrating at this location. There will also be a Life Link III helicopter landing.
“There will be drawings for prizes for both youth and adults, music by Casey Aro, magic by Amazing Charles, plus other child-friendly activities,” states the press release. “Numerous community leaders will be available to talk and answer questions.”
Koivunen and his department encourage all community members to attend the free and fun event.
“National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build not only a safer community, but a safer nation,” he said.
Mattson agreed stating, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and brings everyone together under positive and fun circumstances. Please stop by and meet new friends.”
Times
Leonidas Community Center Eveleth PD 4-6 p.m.
Eveleth Veterans Park Pavilion Eveleth PD 5-8 p.m.
Olcott Park in Virginia Virginia PD 4-7 p.m.
Loon Lake Community Center Sheriff’s Office 4:30-8 p.m.
“I just want the public to know and realize the importance of community policing and cooperation between the police and community,” said Koivunen in a recent email. “We are here for the citizens and want to emphasize our commitment to our city and public safety to all our communities. Please don't hesitate to call 911 with any suspicious activity.”
