VIRGINIA — The Northern Lights Chamber Music Institute (NLCMI), a 10-day summer workshop at Camp Vermillion, will offer a free concert 7 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia.
NLCMI is a chance for gifted students from all over the world to come together and learn from premier faculty. This year, there are over 30 students from both high school and college level being led by faculty members who are top professors and performers in their fields.
The faculty is led by violinist Young-Nam Kim, artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota; Ariana Kim, violin professor at Cornell University and Sally Chisholm viola professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Guest faculty includes James Jaffe of the Crowden School in San Francisco and Jane O’Hara, an active freelance cellist in the Twin Cities.
NLCMI has been offering a final concert at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia for the past few years and the church is excited to welcome them, again.
“They like having the concert here, it is centrally located. We like having them here to help out our community,” a church representative said over the phone Wednesday. When asked if they like bringing beautiful music to the beautiful church she said, “Yes, very much so!”
This season, there are four concerts scheduled for NLCMI:
Aug. 21: 7 p.m. at Camp Vermillion- 2555 Vermilion Camp Rd, Cook
Aug. 22: 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church- 231 2nd St E, Cook
Aug. 23: 7 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church- 901 4th St S, Virginia
Aug. 24: 7 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church- 1400 S Robert St, West St Paul
More information can be found at the NLCMI website at www.chambermusicmn.org
Or by following them on Facebook @ChamberMusicMN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.