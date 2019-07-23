GILBERT — Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, reports of a house fire were received and emergency services were dispatched to the 4000 block of French Avenue East near Gilbert.
No occupants were at home at the time of the fire but two pet dogs were in the backyard. Initially reports are that both dogs are fine, according to fire officials.
The fire spread to grass surrounding the house and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was dispatched to prevent it from spreading. As of press time the departments were working on containing the fire.
No reported injuries were reported as of press time.
In total, eight agencies were dispatched to the scene including Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, Biwabik and Fayal.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
