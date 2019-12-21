Northern Lights Yoga teaches self-acceptance and well-being

AURORA — If you type 112 Main St S, Aurora, in your GPS it is likely to take you over the railroad tracks and by the old Zup’s building.
It will say you have arrived. But it will have escorted you to an empty lot. Turn around, you’ve gone too far.
Northern Lights Yoga is located in the NorShor Plaza building, across Main Street from The Hive. The location was convenient for owner/operator Jenna Dickinson who taught out of Legacy Dance Studio in The Hive until she opened Northern Lights Yoga across the street, on Nov. 2.
Until recently, Dickinson had taught elementary school on the Iron Range and in Duluth. Life changed and she decided to turn toward yoga.
“I had been using yoga with students for the majority of my teaching career. I saw great results with this and knew in the back of my mind I needed this in my personal life,” she said after a session last week. “I had never gone to an adult class myself but started doing little bits here and there at home. I decided last spring that I was going to listen to my gut and switch careers. A week after the school year ended, I took my first yoga training and haven’t looked back since.”
On Wednesdays, there is a morning yoga class offered. The bitter December cold brought several area residents to the warm studio this week.
If you arrive for a class and the front door isn’t open, there is a marked door in the back of the building which will bring you directly into the new yoga studio.
With each new arrival, a blast of cold air entered the open space but it was soon smothered with the warm welcome, and a sense of acceptance and love which Dickinson perpetually admits.
Five students took off their winter layers and unrolled their mats.
“Some mornings there are just one or two students, other days the studio is packed,” Dickinson said. “I’m always here.”
Dickinson is currently the only teacher at Northern Lights Yoga but she looks forward to adding others in the new year. Her specialty is a flow style of yoga, or one emphasizing flowing movements versus holding positions.
Dickinson’s training has a trauma-informed emphasis.
“We all have some form of trauma,” she frequently explains saying this benefits all. She just returned from training in Kentucky and Wednesday morning she talked before class about how stress and trauma is first felt in the gut before working up to the
fight-or-flight center of the brain in the frontal lobe.
“If you are feeling stress an easy thing to do is lay on the floor, grounding your belly. Then, rest your forehead on your hands and gently rock your head back and forth, massaging your forehead.” She demonstrated and explained that this stretch helps the body process and release the stress.
After everyone was settled, Dickinson again welcomed and thanked them for attending the session and started the lesson, which ran for an hour.
The wood floors and bright walls contrast with the black ceiling. Falling into the practice, it is easy to feel that the painted foam ceiling is cooled lava.
A regular student, Nancy Martinetto of Aurora, followed Dickinson’s instructions as she led the class through stretches, breathing exercises, meditation and self-care.
“I think Jenna has touched on an inner peace and acceptance of self,” she said following the class. “She helps bring us back to the root of self.”
Each class Dickinson says, “We let go of judgement. We let go of competition. We let go of expectations. We are present in the moment.”
Martinetto often reminds herself of this phrase throughout the week. She relaxed into the conversation nook off to the side of the studio. The other students were leaving, but she stayed to tell her story.
“I started practicing yoga 10 years ago with another instructor,” Marinetto said. “Every yoga teacher you go to has a different perspective and piece to your journey. I was ready to expand when I came to Jenna.”
Marinetto explained that practicing with Dickinson has provided her with a message to bring out into her life, a different perspective on the world. “I look at myself and others in a different light.”
She recommends practicing yoga to everyone and with Dickinson, in particular.
“It is exercise but more.” Marinetto tried to put words to the experience. “Stretching and positions are a tiny part. It is self awareness, meditation, acceptance of self in life and body. It is a sense of awareness of surroundings and what you are doing and how you are doing it. It is about how you treat others and awareness of your body, people around you and the universe- everything.”
She encourages everyone to try yoga “not just once but a few times. You will feel like your mind, body and soul need it.”
After a long goodbye, Dickinson settled in the nook where Marinetto had just left. She agreed recommending trying yoga several times before deciding.
“I feel so blessed and grateful for taking a leap of faith providing myself and others with self-care. Yoga is a lifestyle change (if we want it to be) I feel so much less stressed, happier, and more present. It’s more than stretching,” she said leaning into the topic of yoga. “It gives us the tools to reconnect with our bodies and relax our minds. Going to a class can be scary at first but it is truly healing.”
Along the wall of the studio were pictures of various people practicing yoga. Dickinson and her husband were shown in advanced poses. Dickinson’s mother leaned back into a waterfall. An older woman from Biwabik showed that age isn’t a factor. To emphasize this, these photos are bookended by 3-and-a-half year old Eisa, Dickinson’s daughter.
“She loves showing her skills and being in control of her body,” said the proud mother. “She will pop-up and say, ‘Watch this!’ Yoga allows kids to connect with themselves and be in control. It is empowering. Almost any child can do a downward dog or cat/cow,” she added, referring to some basic poses.
Looking toward the new year, Dickinson is planning youth yoga programs for birth-18 years old.
Northern Lights Yoga currently offers the following class times at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Tuesdays are when one-on-one classes are scheduled.
Classes are $10 each. A punch card is offered at $100 for 11 classes. One-on-one classes are $30 each.
Dickinson explained that yoga practices can be adapted to the individual. “If we need to have the whole lesson laying down or sitting in a chair, we can do that.”
The goal for Northern Lights Yoga is to provide high quality yoga, in a supportive space for the Iron Range. She recently attended a Changemaker retreat put on by the Extension Office which fostered ideas to aid in opioid recovery in the community.
“My plan is about putting a healthy, safe space for people to come and be who they are.” Dickinson hopes to accomplish this through Northern Lights Yoga.
She has completed her addiction and recovery certificate. This means she can teach geared to those with addiction and impulse behavior.
“It slows our thinking and bodies down so we can be in better control,” she said. “It is another tool to enhance recovery. It is not going to cure addiction and impulse behavior but it sets us on a better path to a state of wellbeing.”
Reciting a common recovery phrase, she said, “It works if you work it.”
Dickinson said anyone can benefit from applying the slow state of mind and control from “on the mat” to life “off the mat,” referring to life on verses of the yoga mat.
At Aurora City Hall they, too, are excited by Northern Lights Yoga.
“It is exciting to see a new business in town,” said City Administrator Becky Lammi shortly after the class concluded Wednesday morning. “I hope everyone gets down to the studio to practice yoga.”
If you are interested in attending a class, stop down to the studio at 112 Main Street SouthAurora, or call (218) 355-0970. The website, www.NorthernLightsYogaMN.com is under construction but will soon offer a variety of information.
