VIRGINIA — The Olcott BrewFest launched as an idea to bring people into the heart of the Queen City for a summer day of craft beer tasting, music and food — all while raising money to restore Olcott Park’s historic fountain.
This year’s third annual event will do the same — with one big bonus.
The newly revitalized stone fountain, surrounded by a pool and rock garden, is now up and running. It will be the centerpiece of this summer’s Olcott BrewFest on Aug. 17.
The fountain, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was powered for the first time on Aug. 16, 1937, and will turn 82 the day before BrewFest.
Nineteen beer, cider and wine vendors are confirmed so far, said Carly Gobats, BrewFest organizer and owner The 218 Taphouse, which has re-opened in Virginia.
“We are excited to have it around the fountain and to incorporate the fountain into the actual festival,” she said.
Tickets are on sale at Rocket Liquor in Virginia, Silver Creek Liquor in Mountain Iron and at The 218. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Tasting will run from 4 to 8 p.m., then beer will be available for purchase from 8 to 10 p.m. This year’s musical lineup is the Christopher David Hanson Band, Big Waves and Bonfires, and The Adjustments.
The Olcott Park Fountain light show will begin around dusk, as the last band performs.
Parking will be in the Essentia Health-Virginia parking lot across from the north entrance to the park.
Each brewery will offer a number of beers to sample in 5-ounce commemorative Olcott BrewFest tasting glasses. Attendees can expect lagers, pilsners, wheats, stouts, ales, IPAs, ciders and others, Gobats said.
BrewFest T-shirts and lanyards will be on sale.
The event has thus far given $25,000 toward fountain restoration, said BrewFest committee member John Dickinson.
“BrewFest has been a godsend for this project,” said Greg Gilness, who spearheaded the Olcott Park Fountain Restoration Committee. “The BrewFest committee is a very good group.”
Gilness added that “all the work done so far has been budgeted for,” except for “one item” — landscaping of the area between the upper and lower levels of stonework.
Juniper bushes were originally planted around the fountain, and the committee is looking to do the same, which is estimated to cost $20,000 to $30,000, he said.
BrewFest funds will go toward that portion of the project. The fountain committee plans to supplement any remaining costs with grants and private donations, Gilness said.
Since the dedication celebration for the restored Olcott Park Fountain in June, the public’s response — and the fountain in general — has “surpassed my expectations,” he added. The first wedding to be held at the revived fountain is planned for next summer.
The Olcott BrewFest has been well-attended the past two years, with people making the event a destination — coming into town from cabins and lakes and from across the region, said committee members.
And with the fountain as this year’s star, they expect this to be the biggest year ever.
Vendors confirmed so far are: Castle Danger Brewery, of Two Harbors; Summit Brewing Co., of St. Paul; Time to Wine, of Gilbert; Canal Park Brewing Co., of Duluth; Lagunitas Brewing Co.; Bell’s Brewery, of Michigan; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., of Nevada; Deschutes Brewery, of Oregon; Sam Adams, of Boston; Klockow Brewing Co., of Grand Rapids; Finnegans Brew Co., of Minneapolis; Earth Rider Brewery, of Superior, Wis.; Boathouse Brewpub, of Ely; BoomTown Brewery, of Hibbing; Indeed Brewing Co., of Northeast Minneapolis; Lift Bridge Brewing Co., of Stillwater, Minn.; Beaver Island Brewing Co., of St. Cloud, Minn.; Shell’s Brewing Co., of New Ulm, Minn., and Loon Juice Hard Cider of Spring Valley, Minn.
Food trucks will include Street Tacos and Eats, Northern Divide Eatery, and Jue’s Wok ’N Roll.
BrewFest sponsorships are available by contacting olcottparkbrewfest@gmail.com.
Additionally, 300 Virginia Elks cash raffle tickets, with a top prize of $2,000, are being sold, with proceeds going to the Olcott Park Fountain Restoration. They can be purchased for $25 where BrewFest tickets are available.
“We are really excited,” for this year’s event, Gobats said.
Even more, now, that the fountain is running, Dickinson added.
