MOUNTAIN IRON — The Arrowhead Library System’s (ALS) Bookmobile is back on the road starting Monday. Bookmobile service was suspended three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it hits the road, services will look different with a curbside-style service.
“Before the Bookmobile visits their community, patrons are highly encouraged to request items at least a day or two in advance of their scheduled stop,” explained Jim Weikum, ALS Executive Director, in a recent press release.
Lists of materials are available upon request. Library users can contact Bookmobile staff via telephone or text at 218-742-6762, or e-mail staff at bookmobile@alslib.info There’s also now a request form on the ALS website at: https://tinyurl.com/ALSBKM. If you know you want something but don’t know what, ALS staff can pick out items for you.
“Requested items will be placed in paper bags labeled with the first four digits of the patron’s last name and last three digits of the patron’s barcode,” stated the press release, explaining the process. “These items will be available on a designated table for patron curbside pickups at the patron’s scheduled Bookmobile stop. Request form sheets will also be available at the Bookmobile stops that patrons can complete when the Bookmobile arrives in their community. If those requested items are available, Bookmobile staff will retrieve the items from the Bookmobile and place them in a paper bag labeled as indicated above. A bin for returns will be placed on a table and labeled ‘Returns’ and those returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being available again for borrowing.”
The public will not be allowed on the Bookmobile during this curbside phase. This is to ensure a safe environment for the public and Bookmobile staff.
ALS knows that this new style of service will take some getting used to. To allow more time for staff to assist the public, the schedule has been abbreviated.
“We hope to restore the full schedule yet this year,” Weikum said. In recent years, the Bookmobile has had over 60 different stops during the course of its three-week rotating schedule. “For the foreseeable future, we will have to suspend 20 of our regular stops,” according to Weikum. “It is very difficult for the Bookmobile staff to reduce the number of stops as the staff is very committed to everyone who uses the service.”
The stops that have been suspended are those within easy driving distance to an ALS library or close to another stop. Those stops include: Week A: Esko, Wrenshall Canyon, Alborn, Colonial House #2; Loon Lake, Embarrass (Week C stop is retained), Kabetogama; Week B: Mizpah, Hwy 46 (Gosh Dam Place), Talmoon, Balsam, Trout Lake, Swan Lake, Nashwauk; Week C: Twig, Pike Lake, Hermantown Do North (two other Hermantown stops are retained), Cromwell and Tower.
Information about the Bookmobile service, including the new schedule and a map with the locations of the current stops, can be found at: https://www.alslib.info/services/bookmobile/.
The following is the new schedule.
Week A
Monday: (June 15, July 6, July 27, August 17)
Brookston (8:45-9:45), Colonial House (10:45-11:45), Kettle River (1:00-2:15)
Tuesday: (June 16, July 7, July 28, August 18)
Cotton (10:00-12:00), Meadowlands (1:30-3:00), Iron (4:45-6:30)
Wednesday: (June 17, July 8, July 29, August 19)
Ely Lake (10:30-12:00), Markham (1:30-3:00), Biwabik (4:00-5:00)
Thursday: (June 18, July 9, July 30, August 20)
Nett Lake (9:30-11:00), Crane Lake (12:30-1:45), Orr (3:00-4:00)
Week B
Monday: (June 22, July 13, August 3, August 24)
Littlefork (9:30-10:00), Big Falls (10:40-11:40), Gemmell (12:30-1:15), Northome (2:15-3:15), Alvwood (3:45-4:45), Squaw Lake (5:00-6:30)
Tuesday: (June 23, July 14, August 4, August 25)
Spring Lake (10:30-12:00), Bowstring (1:30-3:00), Effie (4:00-5:00), Bigfork (5:15-6:30)
Wednesday: (June 24, July 15, August 5, August 26)
Deer River (9:30-11:30), Taconite (1:00-2:00), Goodland (2:45-3:45), Pengilly (4:30-6:00)
Thursday: (June 25, July 16, August 6, August 27)
Cloverdale (9:45-10:45), Togo (11:45-12:45), Rauch (2:00-3:00), Bear River (4:15-5:00), Side Lake (5:30-6:30)
Week C
Monday: (June 29, July 20, August 10)
Hermantown Cinema (10:00-12:00), Fredenberg (1:00-2:00), Pequaywan (2:45-3:30), North Shore (4:45-5:30)
Tuesday: (June 30, July 21, August 11)
Floodwood (10:00-11:30), Wright (1:00-1:45), Mahtowa (2:45-3:30), Barnum (4:30-5:45)
Wednesday: (July 1, July 22, August 12)
Britt (9:00-9:30), Bois Forte (11:00-11:30), Lake Vermillion (12:00-1:00), Soudan (2:00-4:30), Embarrass (5:15-6:00)
Thursday: (July 2, July 23, August 13)
Lake Venoah (10:30-11:30), Proctor (12:15-1:15), Proctor (2:00-2:45), Solway (3:15-4:15), Hermantown Admin (5:15-7:00)
