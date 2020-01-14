One dead after Eveleth house fire

EVELETH — A 77-year-old woman is dead after fire engulfed a home in Eveleth on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of North Court around 10:58 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. The call came from the female victim who said she was unable to get out of the home, according to a press release from the Eveleth Police Department.
When crews arrived on the scene, the large house was completely engulfed in flames, according to a post by the Friends of the Northland FireWire. They worked to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring home, but it was unclear if there was any extensive damage to the house.
Due to flames, heavy smoke and extreme heat, emergency crews were unable to gain access to the female victim.
When the fire was extinguished, they located her body in the residence. Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen said in the release that identification of the woman is pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Eveleth Police Department are investigating
Responding agencies included: fire departments from Eveleth, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Biwabik, Mountain Iron, Virginia and Central Lakes, police departments from Gilbert, Eveleth and Virginia, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Eveleth Ambulance and Eveleth Public Works.
“Tragic fatal fire today,” wrote Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis on his Twitter account Tuesday night . “As the Incident Commander though, I had the opportunity to work with some of the most dedicated and willing firefighters who worked incredibly hard in freezing conditions and with a well developed fire at the time of dispatch.”
