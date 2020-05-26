ORR — Jeremy Dale Morris, 41 of Orr, was arrested and charged for an outstanding warrant and drug charges stemming from a 2019 burglary incident.
At 2:40 p.m. May 16, St. Louis County deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Pine Dr. in the city of Orr. There was an active outstanding warrant for Morris’s arrest.
Morris was located outside the residence and deputies applied for and executed a search warrant on his vehicle, which was also at the location. They recovered a “substantial amount of methamphetamines (approximately 109 grams) and a pistol,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by the county.
Morris was formally charged in the Sixth Judicial District Court in Hibbing on May 19 with two felony counts of first-degree possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell, first-degree possession of methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was previously charged with felony third-degree burglary, prompting the warrant.
“The original burglary was reported on Feb. 4, 2019,” Lt. Jason Akerson of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office in Hibbing over the phone Tuesday.
According to the March 22, 2019, press report, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a burglary had occurred overnight at the Old Muni Bar in Cook and a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were taken.
Along with Morris, Luke Lee Dustin Prescott, 39 of Orr, and Stephen Anthony Martin-Hall, 37 of Roseville, were also charged in the burglary.
Morris remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail and total bail has been set at $85,000.
