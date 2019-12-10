Our Lady of Hope baking crew cookie sale is a sweet success

AURORA — The baking crew of Our Lady of Hope Parish will be busy Friday turning out dozens upon dozens of cookies. The shoppers will arrive Saturday morning to stock up on cookies for Christmas. And they will have 10 varieties to choose and 150-170 dozen to buy.
The annual Cookie/Ethnic Bake Sale is on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 16 W. Fifth Ave. N. in Aurora.
Deb Maki, co-chairwoman of the sale with Kathy Rensink the past 15 years, said,"We used to have a couple businesses order larger orders, but we have discounted that. There are no pre-orders. You have to be present to pick out your cookies." Maki said, "We have been joined by Sarah Koski the past couple years."
A chili luncheon for $7 will be provided by the Assumption Group, a church organization for women who have lost their husbands or significant others.
Maki said, "This year we have 10 cookie recipes – molasses, several different types of sugar cookies, chocolate kiss cookies, peanut butter bon bons, coconut chews, teacakes, cinnamon sticks and spritz. Plus our congregation is asked to bring in any cookies that they love to bake and any ethnic goodies they would like to donate to the sale. We never know exactly what is coming in, so it’s always a blessing when the local bakers show up with the beautiful and delicious apple strudels, poticas, pies, breads, candies, popcorn treats and different cookies. There will also be fresh pasta noodles donated by the Assumption Group."
The cookie project has been going on for more than 30 years. "We do not take orders, you have to physically show up at 11 a.m. sharp. There is no shopping before 11, but you can certainly start at the raffle tables and get your chances done before the cookie sale starts," Maki said.
"Vi Barry and the guilds used to run it. I started out with Mitzi Morris doing the advertising for the cookie sale and after a couple years, the older ladies decided that the younger ladies should take it over. Mitzi and I did it for a couple years together – we used the recipes that the ladies had in a binder," Maki said. "Over the years all sorts of different recipes have been used or tweaked. We have a great baking crew that comes in on Friday. The ladies come from all three churches (Biwabik, Hoyt Lakes and Aurora) in our parish. They might bring their sister or friend, and we have our wonderful Methodist friend who comes and just likes helping us out. Hair nets and all!"
Maki described it, saying, "We have an early crew and a later crew, some mix dough, some roll the dough, some decorate and package. If you can’t stand for long periods of time, you can have a sitting job – rolling balls, cutting cherries, rolling warm cookies in powdered sugar, applying chocolate kisses to the cookies. We try to get all the doughs that need to be refrigerated done first, they go in the fridge and then we start on the other recipes.
"Besides all the edible goodies, we also have over 20 raffle items to try to win at $1 a chance. Anything from quilts, wreaths and many gift baskets, frozen strudel, potica, and so much more. Lunch is great and the coffee will be on – come and join us!" Maki added.
This event is one of two fundraisers held at the Aurora location each year. Funds from this sale have gone toward missionaries, the food shelf, improvements to the church, camps for the youth and hymnals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.