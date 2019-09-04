The parent company of Northland Constructors and Jamar is being sold for $2.9 billion to J2 Acquisition Ltd., according to a news release announcing the transaction.
APi Group, located in New Brighton, Minn., runs more than 40 companies including the two regional construction companies. APi will be listed on the stock exchange when the purchase completes, which is expected by the end of the year. APi was one of the state’s largest private firms.
Jamar has been a player in the Iron Range mining industry. Last year, it was awarded the construction contract for the Mesabi Metallics project in Nashwauk, but full construction has yet to commence.
J2 was formed in 2017 to make acquisitions and had no previous operations. Based in the British Virgin Islands, it will reincorporate under Delaware's corporate laws and headquarters of the combined company is expected to remain in Minnesota.
APi's management team will stay the same, with its current president and CEO Russell A. Becker and Thomas Lydon transitioning to CEO and CFO, the release read.
The company — which operates energy, fire safety, infrastructure and construction companies — is expected to earn $4 billion in revenue this year.
"The J2 team's decades of leadership experience operating large diverse businesses, broad industrial knowledge, and disciplined acquisition strategy – that they have employed successfully at previous companies and ventures – will be instrumental in further growing APi's inherent value and innovative, customer-centric approach over the long term," Becker, APi president and CEO, said in the release.
The Star Tribune and Forum News Service contributed to this report.
