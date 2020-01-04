VIRGINIA — Mandy Peterson and her two young children thought they were doing a good deed on Dec. 20 — cheering up a family at Christmas time who had experienced a rather bad year.
As the Peterson family rode an elevator to an upstairs apartment in a building in their hometown, Mandy, son, Jaxon, 8, and daughter, Georgia, 3, discussed what Christmas carols they would sing.
The mom and youngsters could relate to a family experiencing hardship, after all. The Petersons has lost their house to a fire on Nov. 3. All their possessions, all the toys Jaxon and Georgia had cherished in their young lives, were gone.
The coming year looked bleak.
The mom and children were living in a hotel, and Mandy, who recently turned 36, was trying desperately to work with insurance to extend their stay until the family could find a place to live.
The young mother was worried about what sort of Christmas she could provide for her kids.
Yet, Mandy and the kiddos were thinking of nothing more in those moments on that December evening than the joy of surprising — and brightening the lives in true holiday season spirit — of another family.
Or, so they thought that’s what they were doing.
Mandy, Jaxon and Georgia had no idea they were, in fact, the ones being surprised. It was their family receiving gifts, love, hope and cheer — all which would extend throughout the coming new year.
The Petersons were being gifted with the Best Christmas Ever.
o
Mandy Peterson tells the story of her family’s best Christmas ever on a recent day.
Although it’s been roughly two weeks since the surprise, Mandy says she is “still in awe” of all that transpired.
She had prayed for help and healing for her family. She just hadn’t considered it would come in the form of “an army.”
And that army marched in from 60-some miles away.
That’s what makes it all the more touching and special, she said. The parishioners of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and students of Marquette Catholic School in Virginia, joined together to help her family, of Duluth.
Not to mention, this small army did something remarkable — setting a record unmatched by other groups that have participated in similar Best Christmas Ever projects.
More on that later.
The Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit, announced in early November that the parish and school would participate, for a second time, in the Best Christmas Ever.
BCE, a non-profit, Minnesota-based organization that launched in 2011, serves families who have fallen upon tough times, through no fault of their own. BCE partners with local leaders and businesses to bless each family with a custom Best Christmas Ever, tailored to each family’s situation.
Father Brandon explained the parish’s Advent project on social media posts weeks ago.
“We will be blessed with the opportunity to rally around a family in need somewhere in the Northland,” he wrote.
“This mom and two children had their home burnt to the ground and they lost everything. It’s a very tragic and difficult time as you can imagine. They have no idea we are doing this or even know our church exists. But in just a few weeks we are hoping to surprise them in a way that will be transformational!”
As Mandy and her family struggled, the people of Holy Spirit set their plan in motion, with Father Brandon and a team of parishioners leading the way.
“We are aiming to raise 30K to rent a nice, two-bedroom apartment for a full year and to fill it with all the basic needs that were lost in the fire — fill it with gifts for the kids and decorate it for Christmas,” wrote the priest on Facebook. “Then one evening (a few days before Christmas) this young mom and children will be gifted with a fully loaded, decorated, rent-free apartment for the year!
“They are at a dark place and not sure how they will pick up the pieces. It will change their lives!”
Mandy’s family, including her parents, her brother and his family, and cousin, Nic Davidson, of International Falls, were in on the surprise. With their assistance, a Target registry was created for donors to purchase items for the family.
By Dec. 10, Holy Spirit had collected more than $10,000, and almost all of the roughly 300 items on the registry had been purchased.
Three days later, the parish was half-way to the $30,000 goal.
The pre-kindergarten to sixth grade students at Marquette held their own fundraiser — “penny wars” among the classes — filling buckets with coins.
Marquette Principal Lisa Kvas said she expected the school to raise around $350. But the kids far surpassed that — gathering $2,225 for the family. The sixth graders, alone, brought in $670, she said.
When the tellers at American Bank in Mountain Iron saw the buckets of coins, “their eyes were like saucers,” Kvas laughed.
“‘Generosity’ is the virtue we study in December (at the school),” said Kvas, who was also on the BCE team. “It was perfect timing to do something like this — for students to be part of such a beautiful project. I’m very proud of the Marquette family.”
The students decided to put the funds toward a future vacation for Mandy and her kids — deciding to send them to the theme/water parks at Wisconsin Dells.
“The school is buzzing with joy and excitement,” Father Brandon wrote on Dec. 11. “Thank you BCE for giving us this ‘tool’ to teach!”
He added, on Dec. 17: “It’s hard to explain the joy that comes from seeing people be the hands and feet of Christ! This Best Christmas Ever Advent adventure at our parish has been incredibly beautiful.”
Leading up to the surprise, parishioners and students held a “wrapping party” at the church, baked cookies and wrote messages of encouragement for the family.
Team members also spent a day setting up the Duluth apartment — filling it with furniture donated by Brownie Furniture; stocking the kitchen with food, dishes and supplies and the bathroom with toiletries.
In the end, the apartment was fully furnished with everything from a brand-new television right down to baggies, Kvas said.
o
The evening of Dec. 20, Holy Spirit parishioners, a few Marquette students, and a number of Mandy’s family members and friends gathered at the apartment for the big BCE “gift drop.”
They were joined by Best Christmas Ever Co-founder Don Liimatainen, of Esko.
Liimatainen was a single dad battling ulcerative colitis in 2010. That Christmas Eve, he had been in despair, not sure how to tell his young son in the morning that Santa Claus wasn’t coming that year.
According to the BCE website, later that night, he heard a knock at the door and answered to see his mother and other relatives with two huge bags full of gifts.
What could have been his family’s worst Christmas, instead, was the best Christmas ever.
The following year, Liimatainen paid it forward by joining with a longtime friend and others to form the Best Christmas Ever organization.
This year, 1,540 families were nominated, and 132 received BCEs, Liimatainen said by phone. The majority of families reside in Minnesota, although BCE has partnered with families elsewhere in the country and in Canada, he said.
“I try to make it to five to 10 per year (BCE gift drops)” he said.
The Peterson family’s Best Christmas Ever was one he did not want to miss.
Why? Well, for one, because the people of Holy Spirit and Marquette school broke a record, raising the most money for a BCE recipient in the history of the nonprofit.
The previous record was $31,000, said the co-founder. The Virginia parish raised $32,345.
While all BCEs are special, Liimatainen added, the Peterson family’s ranked right up at the top.
Mandy explained how it unfolded.
She and her children were to meet some friends for dinner, she said. When they pulled into the parking lot of the restaurant, she spotted her brother’s vehicle, which seemed odd, she said.
Moments later, her cousin, Nic, drove up in a vehicle with his wife and five kids. Mandy became “really confused” since the family resides a couple hours away, she said.
But it didn’t take much for Nic Davidson, whose family has served as missionaries around the world, to convince Mandy he was there for a purpose.
He told her they were there to cheer up a family, in an apartment upstairs, that had fallen on tough times, and he asked Mandy and her children to join them “to show some Christmas love,” she said.
In the meantime, the group of about 40 waiting in the apartment hid in the bedrooms.
When no one answered at the apartment, Mandy wanted to turn back, but her cousin opened the door. There were no lights on expect for those decorating a Christmas tree.
Suddenly, Mandy recalled, she noticed a framed photograph of her daughter. “I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’”
Before long, she burst into tears, realizing this surprise was for her family, and soon learning they were receiving the Best Christmas Ever — a rent-free, utility-paid apartment for a year.
A video playing on the TV revealed how the secret had all played out, and when the song, “Rescue,” by Lauren Daigle began playing, “it was our cue,” Liimatainen said.
One at a time, those hiding in the bedrooms came out, and one-by-one each person presented the family with a wrapped gift.
There were tears all around, Liimatainen said.
“Mandy was holding onto her kids. She kept saying, ‘I don’t deserve this,’ and Father Brandon kept saying, ‘Yes, you do.’
“And they had not even gotten to the big surprises yet,” Liimatainen noted.
A Marquette student told the family about the penny wars and the Wisconsin Dells trip. The Petersons also received tickets to Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minn.
And Mandy was further surprised with a trip to Rome, Italy, for herself and a companion. “They wanted to do something just for me,” she said. Suddenly, her family’s recent questioning of what would be her “bucket list” trip made sense.
Mandy said when her children realized the apartment was theirs, they ran into their bedroom, jumped into their beds, snuggled in the covers and looked over all the toys awaiting them.
“We had everything we needed to move in,” she said. “They thought of everything down to every little T.”
Even, she said, matching holiday pajamas for the trio.
The Holy Spirit army soon moved out, leaving Mandy, her son and daughter, and family to revel in the generosity of the Iron Range community.
“We sat there in shock, cried a lot, talked about how blessed we are,” Mandy said.
And, later, she and the kids decorated Christmas cookies the army had left for them — and opened the many presents.
“It’s been hard,” she said of life after the fire. “Two little kids without a home and their things, their beds and toys. They were sad. Going into the holiday season I was really trying to stay positive. But it got to be tiring. I kept praying. I said a lot of prayers the last couple months.”
The biggest thing Mandy wanted for her little ones was a Christmas tree for them to gather around Christmas morning.
Thanks to the Holy Spirit parish and BCE, the family celebrated in their new residence with three decorated trees.
o
“It was the most beautiful event,” said Kvas, who was among the parishioners at the gift drop. “It was the perfect event to celebrate Christmas, a season of giving.”
The family has been given “a new life,” said Nic Davidson. And his cousin, Mandy, who volunteers in her community, including with Habitat for Humanity, has already started to pay it forward, launching a BCE fundraiser for others, he said.
“In our world where there are so many negative things going on, it’s refreshing and a blessing to be part of something so life-changing for people,” Kvas said. “So many people gave and prayed for (Mandy) and her family. We will never know the degree in which this project has helped them. They are changed forever. All of us who helped — this has affected us forever.”
Liimatainen said he now has a “Virginia, Minnesota, story to tell” — of how a small community came together to accomplish so much.
Witnessing families receive a Best Christmas Ever “is a constant reminder to me,” he said, “that during your biggest struggle is the point that God is using you.”
And the “most beautiful” times of all are when BCE families continue God’s work by going on to help others, he said. “A little domino goes off. It can shift the world.”
“There are no words to express how incredibly blessed and thankful we are,” Mandy said. “We are in complete awe. I prayed that something good would happen, and God sent me an army.”
