Pre-diabetes info offered for free through YMCA

MOUNTAIN IRON — Ken Asselin talks contentedly about his health accomplishments during the past year. His waist size has decreased, he feels better physically, and his life is more in order.
Even more importantly, however, the former Eveleth-Gilbert art teacher found a way to prevent a disease that can have debilitating and life-threatening complications, including heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, limb amputation and blindness.
The 77-year-old says that while his mother and maternal grandparents were diabetic, he never thought he would be on the road to developing the disease. He grew up on a farm, eating healthy foods and working hard.
But, like for many Americans, large portion sizes and a more sedentary lifestyle had become the norm for the father and grandfather. His doctor, for several years, had relayed that lab tests indicated Asselin was pre-diabetic and possibly on the way to becoming a Type 2, adult-onset diabetic, he said on a recent day at his Gilbert home.
Then, last fall, Asselin enrolled in a free, year-long National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP), offered for several years at the Mesabi Family YMCA in Mountain Iron.
There is no cost to participants, thanks to support from Essentia Health, Healthy Northland, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, and the Y. The class regularly costs $429 per person.
Since beginning the program in October, Asselin’s A1C, a test that measures a person’s average blood glucose (sugar) levels for two to three months, has dropped to a healthier range. He has learned to read food labels, eat better and has become fitter, reducing his risk for Type 2 diabetes.
Residents looking for similar results will have that chance, with another NDPP session launching in October.
An informational open house is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mesabi Family YMCA.
Meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1. The class will then continue to meet twice a month and eventually once a month.
Classes are taught by trained NDPP lifestyle coaches and are open to anyone age 18 or older diagnosed as pre-diabetic or who qualifies as at risk for diabetes through a simple pre-screening evaluation. The risk test form is available at the Mesabi Family YMCA, and on its website at mesabiymca.org under the healthy living/wellness menu.
NDPP is not for individuals already diagnosed with diabetes.
Pre-diabetes means a person’s blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered full-blown diabetes. Risk factors include excess weight, being age 40 or older, having high blood pressure and getting little physical activity.
There are usually no symptoms of pre-diabetes. In fact, one out of three American adults has pre-diabetes and doesn’t even know it, according to NDPP.
While genetic risk factors can not be changed, lifestyle changes can reverse pre-diabetes and prevent the disease.
“The classes are very informative and educational,” Asselin said.
Participants keep food and exercise/activity logs and set goals for weight loss. The program teaches ways to eat healthy without giving up foods a person loves; how to add more physical activity, even with time constraints; healthy ways of dealing with stress; and how to get back on track if a person strays from the plan.
Most meetings are held at the Y, but Asselin said his group held some classes off-site.
Participants attended a cooking class at Natural Harvest Food Co-op in Virginia to learn about and prepare different types of foods. They also went to a restaurant for dinner to look at the menu and discuss good choices and food substitutes.
“Most restaurants will modify things,” said Marcia Aluni, NDPP lifestyle coach. Customers can ask for fruit or double vegetables, or for food to be grilled rather then fried, she said.
“We also have a nurse practitioner, who specializes in diabetes, give a presentation (during the year) and serve as a resource person for us,” Aluni said.
Participants are provided with an orientation of the exercise equipment at the Y and a two-month free membership. But there is no pressure to join the Y, Aluni said. “It’s just an option.”
Many attendees choose to exercise at home, she said.
Asselin said he takes walks, works out on a home treadmill and does many repetitions of climbing up and down the stairs in his house. He’s also upped his activity through yard work and snow removal.
“They taught us to get 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week,” Asselin said. “With exercise and changing the way I eat, I lost 27 to 28 pounds over the whole year. I was concerned about my pot belly. … But my waist went from a 38 to a 34. I had to get rid of all my pants.”
Most participants of the current session, which wraps up next month, “met their weight loss goals,” Aluni said. “Some lost over 10% of their body weight. But even those who didn’t have improved lab work and feel better.”
Aluni added that, “research does show that losing weight and exercising moderately decreases the chance of developing Type 2 diabetes.”
The disease “affects the whole body,” she said. “If there is something you can do to delay or prevent that, it’s a good thing.”
A description of the program reads: “You’ll learn, laugh, share stories, try new things and build new habits.”
And that’s true, Asselin said. There have been many laughs during classes, and it’s helpful to share with others, he said.
“The group has really bonded,” Aluni agreed. “A lot of info comes from people who attend class.”
Meeting over the course of a year also assists with developing positive habits, Asselin said. He is now accustomed to looking up the calorie and nutritional content of foods and paying attention to his activity level.
The class is currently working on long-term maintenance goals.
“The big thing we strive for is for each person to develop a healthier lifestyle and one they can sustain,” Aluni said. “People who are the most successful keep track of what they are eating and how much they are exercising.”
But that doesn’t mean they have to keep a food journal forever, or never eat sweets, she said.
“I’m thankful for the sponsors of the program,” she added. “There are not many places where you can take advantage of something like this for free.”
“I’m glad I was in it,” Asselin said of the program. “I’ve learned a whole lot more about food and what’s good for you. It’s a very worthwhile class.”
