VIRGINIA — On Tuesday, at 5 p.m. in Virginia City Hall, there will be a public hearing for a levy that would benefit the Virginia Economic Development Authority (VEDA).
The proposed levy would be in the amount of 0.01813% of taxable market value in the city or $65,978 payable in 2020.
“This is the annual VEDA levy to pay for grants, invoices and anything due throughout the year,” said Virginia City Clerk Pamela LaBine. “They do this every year.”
The hearing is open to the public and anyone may express their opinion by speaking at the meeting or submitting a letter.
According to the notice dated Aug. 30, “If, after the public hearing, the Council authorizes the proposed increase, the resolution authorizing such increase shall be published in the official newspaper of the City. If a petition requesting a referendum on such resolution, signed by voters equaling five percent of the votes cast in the last general election, is filed with the City Clerk within 30 days of the publication of the resolution, the resolution shall not be effective.”
This resolution was approved at the Aug. 27 city council meeting. It was moved by Councillor Steven Johnson and supported by Councillor Julianne Paulsen. It passed unanimously.
