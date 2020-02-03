GILBERT — Citizens of Gilbert are invited to a public input meeting of the City Council from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the main street reconstruction project set for this year.
“If you have concerns or opinions” on the proposal, now is the time to address them, said Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. The Broadway reconstruction is part of the upgrading project of the Minnesota Highway 37 that runs through the city.
The plans need to be wrapped up by March, the mayor said. Bids will be sought in May.
MnDOT officials will be at the question-and-answer session.
At the Jan. 28 regular meeting Oberstar reminded residents about following the city ordinance that says snow is not to be pushed onto streets and alleys. “Hopefully people will be respectful to other people,” the mayor said.
Councilor Rocco Leoni asked, “How can you help out those people who have nowhere to put the snow?”
Oberstar thanked the city crew under the direction of Sam Lautigar for widening the streets to make room for the next snowstorm.
City Clerk Jim Paulsen said regarding the highway project meeting on Feb. 4, “We encourage all residents to come and ask questions.”
