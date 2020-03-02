Barb Kellogg is the author of the recently published “If You Only Knew: Revealing the Humanity of Mental Illness.”
The book is self- published through FuzionPress in Burnsville, Minnesota, has a retail price of $29.95 for paperback and ISBN of 978-1-946195-50-0. “If You Only Knew” was released late 2019.
Kellogg recently answered questions from the Mesabi Daily News about her new book.
Who are you? My name is Barb Kellogg.
Where are you from? I have lived in many places growing up and as an adult, but went to high school in Aurora, MN.
Where do you live now? Avon, MN.
Can you tell us a little about your background? Rumor has it, you lived in this area as a child. My parents and I moved to Aurora in 1979, when I was in 7th grade. As far as memories, that was a long time ago. In high school I do remember getting together with friends and driving over to Virginia to cruise back and forth on Chestnut Street on weekend evenings. Is that still a thing?
Are you a full-time writer or do you have a job to support your writing habit? Did your career lead to this publication? I am not a full-time writer. In fact I started referring to myself as an "accidental author" because writing a book was never anything on my list of things to do in life. My life as far as jobs have had many incarnations. I would say it's my educational background in psychology and human development/family therapy—fields I didn't end up working in—that have come full circle with my current passion for photography that resulted in my current book, "If You Only Knew: Revealing the Humanity of Mental Illness." To me education is never wasted. And this book is proof of that because I had enough knowledge behind me to have a basic foundation on which to understand and empathize with the people I interviewed.
When did you first start writing and photography and why? I suppose I was about 3 or 4 years old when I started writing. ;) But seriously, my experience with writing isn't any different than anyone else's. You do what you have to for school or work and everyday use. It's nothing I studied specifically. I don't fear putting pen to paper like some people do, accepting that it won't be perfect. That's why I hired and trusted a fantastic editor to polish my grammar and sentence structure. I know this might make it sound really easy. It's not. But the important thing to remember is they are called "drafts" for a reason. You revise, revise, revise until you get it as far as you can on your own. And that's where my editor Angela Wiechmann stepped in, keeping my voice but correcting structural errors and improving the flow of each interview.
As for photography, that's a different story. I was casually interested in it just after high school, but then that waned because of college and other "adulting" that happened over the decades. About thirteen years ago, I'm 52 now, when I went back to college for an advertising/design degree, the photography class that was part of the curriculum really fired up my interest in it again.
Why do I photograph? The process of photographing is very freeing for me. Creating an image allows me to express ideas or emotions much like an actor can when they become another character; I can express beauty, sadness, or anything I want, which can be very liberating. I also derive a revitalizing energy from the entire process of my art: from idea to the shutter clicking to creativeness on the computer. For me, there's nothing better.
Have you studied writing or photography? In photography, I would characterize myself as self-taught, but that is a little misleading. I didn't go to college for photography. But I have taken many online photography classes, read books, attended workshops, and learned from my fellow photographers. So it is with the knowledge of others that I've come to where I am today. Plus a lot of persistence and trial and error on my part. Photography continually challenges me, both technically and creatively. So at least now I have one avenue (that has enough variety) to engage my desire for learning and growth. Today, I divide my photographic interests between flowers, nature, and conceptual photography. I tried to focus on just one, but I'm happiest when I can have variety. I'm also enjoying exploring film photography in 35mm and medium format in addition to digital photography.
Is this your first published book? Yes.
Are you working on anything for future publication? I have a few ideas of combining words with my photography again, but I don't think it will be as involved as publishing a book, nor will it revolve around a serious topic. As time goes on, I might change my mind, but this is how I feel today. I'm ready to pursue something different. I do publish a newsletter a couple times a month if people want to keep up with what I'm doing artistically. The sign-up form is on www.BarbKellogg.com. So when I do figure out my next project, it will be announced there.
What would you say to those who might consider writing? Do you have any advice? How and where should they start? I have two pieces of advice, one from me that you've probably heard before, and another I'll quote from another person. And I think they both speak to procrastination. For anyone considering starting anything—writing, painting, photography, whatever—just start. Start in the middle, the end, the beginning. But just start. My other best advice comes from something I read from Austin Kleon, a writer who draws: "I never feel like I have a book in me. I always feel like there’s a book around me....My job is to grab that stuff around me and shape it into something." I really liked that perspective of not waiting for something inside of you to be let out. But rather being open to letting ideas in. There are tons of ideas floating around in the world waiting for your unique perspective.
Could you give us a quick glimpse into the plot/theme without spoiling anything? “If You Only Knew: Revealing the Humanity of Mental Illness” was created for people who have ever wondered what it's like to live with a mental illness but were afraid to ask. This photo essay provides some of the answers. The goals of “If You Only Knew” are to create personal connection, increase understanding of mental illness, and, ultimately, to humanize it.
What advice would you give to a reader as they dive into the book? A reader can jump in at any chapter. Please note that some of the content in this book may be emotionally difficult for sensitive readers. Just as important is what this book is not. This is not a self-help book. Nor is it a book of medical advice or guidance, even though some participants share details and opinions about their treatment experiences. Please remember each person is unique. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to living with or experiencing mental illness.
I also encourage people to read the Preface, as it explains how this project began and how it was created.
Why did you write “If You Only Knew"? The photo essay “If You Only Knew” was inspired by conversations with a friend who battled depression. The result of those conversations was an understanding, not of the textbook definition of the illness, but of how it actually felt to him in terms I could relate to.
That experience made me wonder how I, as a photographer, could visually translate mental illness to increase understanding, and hopefully create a connection in people. The result is a photo essay exhibit and book more than four years in the making.
To create the exhibit (and book that further expands the initial photo essay), I interviewed people living with mental illness. I then wrote essays based on their conversations, and created visual analogies through photography as another way to convey what mental illness feels like. The essays and visual analogy photographs are meant to complement each other. Portraits further humanize the project, letting you see that mental illness can happen to anyone.
Why did you feel the world needed this book? What lessons does the book pass on? "If You Only Knew" is ultimately about connection. About being seen. Being heard. Being understood. These are things we all need.
Who should read it? This book is for anyone who wants a sense of what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes. You can begin to discover what depression, schizophrenia, and other illnesses feel like through these authentic and powerful interviews and photographs.
If you’ve ever felt misunderstood or invisible, this book offers validation and encouragement.
If you’re ready to help open the conversation around mental illness and fight the discrimination associated with it, this book will fuel your desire for change.
Is it appropriate for children/teens or was your main audience adults? Regarding whether it's appropriate to share with children, I'll just share what I tell other people in that the themes are similar to a movie rated PG-13 or higher. You as a parent are the best judge of what is appropriate for your child, so I encourage any parent to read the book first before deciding.
How has been the reception of “If You Only Knew”? The reception of this book (and exhibit by the same name) has been fabulous. I get a lot of feedback from people who work in the mental health field or are living with a mental illness, not only thanking me for helping to destigmatize mental illness, but also bringing humanity to the experience. Many people are still reluctant to share that they experience anxiety or depression, fearing repercussions at their job or loss of friendships. When I interact with people at events with my book or exhibit, even if I'm the first person they tell about their mental illness, I feel the project is succeeding.
I want to share a quote with you from the brother of one of the participants in the book. He sent this to me in response to me expressing surprise and gratitude over the positive response and support I've received from people I've interviewed for this project. I think his response sums up the purpose of the book and the impact I hoped it would have. "She doesn't ask for relief. She doesn't ask for pity. She asks for understanding. Your book will be received as a gift of hope. And that is really special."
Tell us about the cover art. Who are in the photos/what are they photos of? Why did you choose to highlight them? My publisher designed the interior, but I designed the cover. Richard and Susan are two of the 32 people I interviewed for the book. The other images are also in the book—visual analogies created to interpret what people said their mental illness felt like. Everything from the font choice to the photographs chosen are intended to give you a glimpse of the contents of the book.
Were there any challenges associated with your project? I think it's important for people to know that parts of this project were definitely outside of my comfort zone, and continue to be challenging for me. I abhor public speaking, going into an almost "fight or flight" mode in my brain, with the emphasis on wanting to flee. If it weren't for the importance of this project and the faith that people I interviewed put in me, I wouldn't force myself into some of the speaking situations I've been in. After a few really horrendous speaking experiences, I think I've finally discovered a few ways to avoid freaking out, but public speaking remains difficult for me. You still won't find me talking just anywhere; I'm selective. And I'm ok with that.
