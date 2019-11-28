Q&A: Lorna Landvik, author of ‘Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)’

Earlier this month, I traded a few emails with author Lorna Landivk on her most recent novel “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes).”
This is Landvik’s 12th novel and the one she happened to be working on when she attended the Friends of the Virginia Public Library’s annual Book Lover’s Tea in 2018. We found each other seated together and got to chatting about the newspaper business.
After the event, I gave Landvik a tour of the Mesabi Daily News office and her desk. Now, we are not directly making the connection between this visit and the vivid details of the book. Let’s allow the readers to do that!
MDN: I just finished having coffee with Harlan Dodd [an opinionated character frequently heard throughout the book] so thought I’d drop you a line...But really, what would you say to an author Q&A to run by my book review?
Landvik: Got your e-mail and will be working on the questions and getting them to you in the next couple days...Love that you had coffee with Harlan Dodd! I’m hoping that his relationship with [editorially removed — no spoilers allowed!] may have softened him a bit?
MDN: Can you tell us a little about your background? Where are you from? Where do you live now? Are you a full-time writer or do you have a job to support your writing habit?
Landvik: I was born in Grand Forks, N.D. and raised in Minneapolis, where I live now. After years of temping and waiting tables, I have been fortunate to make my living with writing since the publication of my first novel. My work as a performer and public speaker also supplements my income. I’m still waiting to win a Genius grant…
MDN: When did you first start writing and why?
Landvik: As a child, I was always captivated by the bedtime stories told by my parents; when I learned how to read in the first grade, My love of writing was a direct cause of my love of reading and love of story. Because I am captivated by the big questions — why are we here? Who are we? What is our I have been writing since I learned how to read in the first grade and it’s because of curiosity that I write and read.
MDN: How do storylines come to you? How do you create? Do you have a process? Do you have any writing goals?
Landvik: Most often I begin a book when a couple characters come into my head. With them, they bring their names and the title (so polite and helpful!) and maybe a profession or relationship. For instance when the two main characters of my first novel, “Patty Jane’s House of Curl” came into my head, I knew right away they were sisters and that the book was going to be set in a beauty salon. When Haze Evens, the main character in “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)” visited me, I knew she was a beloved long-term newspaper columnist. I never plot out or outline a novel; it’s my curiosity in the characters (what do they want?) that propels me onward and as I write, I learn things, go back and change things, and go forward.
MDN: What would you say to those who might consider writing fiction? Do you have any advice? How and where should they start?
Landvik: I would advise any beginning writer to figure out the way to write that works best for you. If you like the framework of an outline — write one! If you’d rather write improvisationally, not exactly knowing where you’re going — write that way. The only method that should concern you is the method that gets words on the paper. If you don’t think you have a good block of time to devote to writing, write for 15 minutes. Don’t beat up yourself, but don’t give yourself excuses either. If you want to write: Write. I always like to recommend the book, “The War of Art” by Steven Pressfield — it’s a small book full of big ideas as to how to fight the resistance that plagues us all.
MDN: Tell us about your most recent book. Could you give us a quick glimpse into the plot/theme without spoiling anything?
Landvik: Haze Evans has been writing for the ‘Granite Creek Gazette’ for fifty years and when she is felled by a stroke, Susan McGrath, the newspaper’s publisher, decides to reprint past columns of hers until her hopeful recovery. From 1964 to 2016 she’s written a lot of columns! Her outlook on life is generally a liberal one; one of her heroes (and mine) is Paul Wellstone, who believed ‘we all do better when we all do better.’ (And yes, I took about a five mile, very somber and contemplative walk to the University stadium where Paul Wellstone’s funeral was held; he truly was a man of the people.) The recipes she offers as a peace offering to those who disagree with her (some vociferously!), encouraging her critics to set down their boxing gloves in favor of oven mitts. The recipes (mostly desserts) are those my mother and I have made throughout the years.
Sam, Susan’s 14-year-old son is tasked with a summer job at the paper in which he helps Susan and her assistant go through Haze’s paper archives (she’s saved not just all paper copies of her columns, but all of her readers’ letters). He’s sullen and truculent at the beginning — feeling that what an old lady has to say has no reference to his own life but the more he reads, the more he understands the power of story, no matter who the storyteller is. Mothers of sons have asked me, ‘How’d you get into the head of a fourteen year old boy so well?” My answer, and the real fun of writing is, “I get to imagine what it’s like.”
MDN: How has been the reception of “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)"?
Landvik: I’ve heard really nice things from readers about “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)" who’ve told me it’s their favorite of my twelve novels — but I’ve also gotten two e-mails from two readers who were affronted by Haze’s opinions and accused me of all sorts of things — including being a ‘swamp slug!’ (Whatever that is.)
I remember the debates my dad and an uncle used to have over politics — their viewpoints were opposing ones, but they never accused one another of being a ‘swamp slug’ or other such slurs. We’re living in very fractious times; I guess what I hope to do with “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)" is tell a story of a thoughtful woman in love with words who offers her take on world events as her personal life. Her goal isn’t to inspire enemies, but to inspire thought and wonder. I think it’s a relevant and important book in these times and I hope it finds its way under lots of Christmas trees. (As Haze would say, ‘ha ha.’)
MDN: Will the book be made into an audiobook?
Landvik: The book is on downloadable audio by Tantor Audio and yippee — I got to go to a Southern California studio and narrate it.
MDN: Tell us about the cover. What drove the design? Did you create it or does someone else get the credit?
Landvik: I have ‘cover approval’ of my novels, meaning that I get to okay the final cover out of several shown to me. I think this particular cover artist (who also did “Once in a Blue Moon Lodge” does a great job — you can’t judge a book by its cover, but you sure can be interested enough by it to pick the book up!
MDN: Where can people purchase “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)” and your other books?
Landvik: Readers can pick up or order “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)" at their local bookstores and of course it’s also available on-line from independent bookstores as well as Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
MDN: A few years ago you were here for the Friends of the Virginia Public Library Book Lover’s Tea. Afterward, you got a quick look of the Mesabi Daily News. At the time you were very tight-lipped about this project. There were a few details that make me think of the Mesabi Daily News for example, the Ponto quads and the stack of reader letters I keep. Did we inspire you?
Landvik: Yes, I was working on “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)" when I asked to see your office. In my mind, Granite Creek is a town of about 20,000 so the ‘Gazette’ has bigger offices, but I sure appreciated the walk-through you gave me! And no, I didn’t know about the Ponto quads (had to Google them — I thought you were referring to an office layout) but I probably subconsciously filed away the saved letters of yours!
MDN: Will you be visiting our area any time soon? Your library tour with the Legacy Events was a hit!
Landvik: And I had a great time doing that library tour, and was very thankful to my little Prius that chugged along, allowing me to visit 24 libraries in ten days!
Copies of “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)" can be found through the Arrowhead Library System, at your nearest library. E-book and (soon) the audiobook for this title are also available on loan through the Libby or Overdrive app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.