MOUNTAIN IRON — Everybody’s got to eat, and the Quad City Food Shelf is making sure hungry bellies are filled across the area.
“I am happy today finally came,” Karl Oberstar, coordinator of the Quad City Food Shelf and mayor of Gilbert. “In 2015, we started the search for a new location and we are finally up and running.”
In May 2018, the new home of the Quad City Food Shelf was purchased for $200,000 after it was discovered the Gilbert location, which they had been renting from the city for $1, required $750,000 in improvements.
After recently moving into its new location, the Quad Cities Food Shelf held an open house on Friday, where the staff discussed the new building, and thanked donors and volunteers.
“In a perfect world a food shelf wouldn’t be needed,” said Sonja Simonson, an advisory board member, at the event. “But here we are.”
Along with the expanded grocery store-style food space, the new location has allowed the opening of a thrift store.
“This is a great move,” said Steven Johnson, Virginia City Councilor and AEOA employee. “It is more accessible and we look forward to forming better partnerships.” On Fridays, Johnson transports unused perishable food items to the Mesabi Range College campuses in Virginia and Eveleth, where food pantries are available to students.
Of the Quad City Food Shelf, House 6B State Rep. David Lislegard, said, “This is truly a wonderful program that enhances the lives of people who need it most. We are blessed to have volunteers that give of themselves to help others.”
Each month, 51 volunteers donate their time to the food shelf. On Thursday, 96 people representing 96 different households were served. In December, 537 households, or 1,475 people, were served.
The Quad City Food Shelf started in 1981 and works to serve the people of the region. Rosemary Mattson has been volunteering with the organization since 1987.
“We used to serve about 30 or 40 families a day,” Mattson said.“We made boxes and just handed it to them.”
Setup has changed over the years, allowing customers more options, and time has brought other changes to the country.
“We are living in a divided nation with so much hate and anger,” said Mountain Iron Mayor Gary Skalko during his speech Friday. “It is neat to see the people here come together in love and work together for people in need.”
The Quad City Food Shelf is a member of the food shelf network under AEOA. “To help eliminate hunger in Minnesota, the eleven food shelves of the NE Minnesota Network provide emergency and short-term food assistance to income-eligible individuals and families,” states the AEOA website.
Another member of this network is the Two Harbors Area Food Shelf, and its Executive Director Michelle Miller was in attendance Friday.
“This is very inspiring,” Miller said.. “To see the progress and change from the other location is neat.” She snapped a few photos to report back to her volunteers and board. “What was the square footage difference?” Miller asked local volunteer Linda Esala who is on the advisory board.
“The square footage in the Gilbert location was 4,600 but there was a big area by the stairs we couldn’t use,” Esala said. “Now, we are at about 6,000 square feet.” This allows space for the thrift store in the front of the building, an intake desk, waiting area, staff area and food aisles.
The thrift store sells clothing and small household goods and 100 percent of the profits go to the food shelf.
“This event is primarily to thank businesses, communities, customers and volunteers for making this all possible,” Esala said. “We are here to tell you who we are, where we are and what we do.”
Throughout the event, volunteers and donors were repeatedly thanked. All of the Quad Cities of Mountain Iron, Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert support the Quad City Food Shelf by splitting some of the utility bills including: sewer, water, electricity and garbage. However, heat is paid for by the organization through donations.
The biggest donor to the move was Cleveland-Cliffs, who provided a $25,000 grant for remodeling and improvements needed in the building.
Although much has been done, there are projects which need to be completed, such as installing a self-opening handicap door. The Quad City Food Shelf is currently looking for additional grants to cover these costs.
“This new building has a nice set up,” said volunteer Kim Anderson. “There are some changes left, but it is almost perfect.”
Like the ongoing projects, more volunteers and donations are always needed.
“This new building is great. We are going to serve more people than ever, sadly,” Mattson said. “Unfortunately, people can’t make ends meet.”
To utilize the food shelf, no appointment is needed. According to the Minnesota standards, recipients' income should be 200 percent below the poverty level. The Quad City Food Shelf is arranged like a grocery store and customers select and choose their own items. Fresh produce is distributed with the support of Second Harvest in Duluth.
The thrift store is open to the public. Items are priced according to category or a bag for $5. Those in need, are not charged.
Donations of food or gently used items can be made during business hours. Donations of furniture, stuffed animals, electronics and other big items are not accepted. Monetary donations and new volunteers are always welcome and appreciated.
The Quad City Food Shelf is located at 8367 Enterprise Dr. N. in Mountain Iron. Previously this building was Fastenal. The phone number is 218-749-1371. The Quad City Food Shelf and thrift store are open every Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arrowhead Transit provides Dial-A-Ride services and stops at the Quad City Food Shelf hourly during hours of operation.
