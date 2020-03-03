Queen City Reads 2020: Author comes to Virginia Thursday

VIRGINIA — Readers across the region are ready for this year’s Queen City Reads event at the Virginia Public Library. Events will come peak with a presentation by this year’s author Marcie Rendon.
Every year, the community comes together around one book by a regional author. This year’s book is “Murder on the Red River” by Rendon, a White Earth poet and novelist.
“In addition to the main character's ability to form a connection — albeit tenuous — with the murder victim, the author's descriptions of Native American children in the foster care system, Midwesterners getting by in the late 1960s, and several other areas of interest compelled me to strongly suggest this book be chosen for this year's Queen City Reads selection,” explained Susan Hoppe, reference and adult services librarian for Virginia Public Library over email.
On Tuesday, a community discussion was held at the library. On Thursday, the author will visit and speak about her book.
A group of a dozen gathered Tuesday in the library’s basement to discuss the book. Admittedly, not all had read the book but most got involved in the conversation. Comments of,“I couldn’t put it down!” and “It's so short!” were heard up and down the table.
“I haven't read it,” said Carolee Carlson over email Tuesday. “I heard about the speaker at the Book Lover's Tea, and thought I'd see what others thought about the before meeting the author. If I read it, it will be because the life situation for the Indians is an integral part of our area, and we only have a superficial idea of what their lives are like.”
The conversation grazed over the plot and sunk into racial and gender issues of our region in the 1970s. Many attendees said they had read the book a few times already, one was planning her third read through.
“I understand why people have done so — there are many layers and each reading would reveal more and more of the story's substance,” commented Hoppe over email Tuesday. “There are many depths to the stories within Murder on the Red River. Author Marcie Rendon will be able to help readers to have a clearer understanding of the novel.”
Rendon will present at the Virginia Library at noon in the auditorium. At 5 p.m., she will present in Nett Lake. “She will be at the Nett Lake School Circle Area, 13090 Westley Dr. Nett Lake, at 5 on Thursday,” said Hoppe.
Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation and is living in Minneapolis. She is a playwright, poet and freelance writer and has published four non-fiction children’s books including “Pow Wow Summer” and “Farmer’s Market: Families Working Together.” Rendon is also a community arts activist.
Copies of “Murder on the Red River” and it’s sequal “Girl Gone Missing” are both for sale at the Virginia Library for $15 each. Proceeds from all sales go to support the Friends of the Library and future Queen City Reads events.
Queen City Reads is brought to you by the Virginia Public Library. This year, it is sponsored by KBFT Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio at 89.9 FM with funding through Minnesota's Clean Water Land & Legacy Amendment. It is supported by the Friends of the Virginia Public Library and the City of Virginia.
