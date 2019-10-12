Quilters string together fabric and fun during resort weekend

TOWER — It’s easy to tell who the quilters are when strolling through Fortune Bay Resort Casino during “quilting weekend.”
They are the ones with scissors attached to their heads.
Yep, that’s correct. Showing off the handmade scissors headbands — handle on one side of the head, blades on the other — is all part of the fun.
These ladies like to enjoy themselves — and cut up from time to time, after all.
Actually, make that ladies and the one “token” gentleman. This quilting guild, unlike most others, boasts the husband-and-wife team of John and Clarice Swenson of Buhl.
The Up North Quilt Guild members are also the ones filling a room on the second floor of the resort for four days each October and April, cutting fabric, sewing at machines, chatting, snacking on pot luck and, of course, smiling and laughing.
Fortune Bay is the guild’s newest retreat home, where members can be found engaging in quilting camaraderie any time of the day or night — and occasionally gambling — during the biannual gathering.
It’s a nice venue, the guild’s president, Anna Smith, said Wednesday, on the group’s last day of this year’s fall retreat.
The doors remain open when the room is occupied, and casino patrons stop in occasionally to admire the group’s projects, which are displayed on the walls as each is completed.
Members work individually on projects and collaboratively on several quilts, including the guild’s annual raffle piece.
The Up North quilters, currently at 21 members, meet twice a month — on the second Monday for quilting and the fourth Monday for a pot luck — at the Hoyt Lakes Community Center.
The group showcases its work each summer at a quilt show July 3 at the Aurora community and senior center, where a quilt is raffled.
“One person might do the borders, another will do a seam here and there,” Smith said. “Each has a hand into it.”
Proceeds from the raffle are used to purchase materials for the next year’s quilt, and to support the guild’s latest community service initiative — sewing Quilts of Valor.
The guild works with the Quilts of Valor Foundation to fulfill its mission of “covering service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.”
Five were made during the guild’s first year of the project, nine for distribution last summer, and the group expects to complete a dozen or more to give out this coming year.
The recipients “really appreciate the quilts,” Smith said.
Three such quilt tops — awaiting the finishing touches of backing and batting from a longarm machine — were on display Wednesday. One was made with a number of American flag-patterned fabric squares, another with fabric depicting poppies, symbolic of the VFW Buddy Poppy, which “honors the dead by helping the living.”
A third was created by the guild’s Gilbert members — Barb Lyons, Phyllis Swentik, Diane Prosen, Kathleen Samargia, and Alice Strukel.
The ladies “started with the center panel” — a red, white and blue collage of patriotic words and symbols, including stars and a bald eagle — and surrounded it with complementary fabrics and patterns.
The Up North quilters are of all levels of experience and currently consist of members in their 40s and older, although most are retired, said Kris Watson, guild vice president.
The group includes a mother and daughter, Jill Bahr and Gina Thompson.
Members hail from across the area — International Falls and Soudan to Embarrass and Buhl. Smith’s sister, Ella Brice, travels the farthest of all to attend the retreats — all the way from Faribualt in southern Minnesota.
“We learn from each other,” Smith noted.
Gay Wescott, of Hoyt Lakes, for instance, learned from her mother-in-law how to sew when her husband was serving in Vietnam; however, she has only been quilting for a couple years. And during that time she has specialized in making quilted bags.
Barb Coburger was working on panels of printed flamingos Wednesday, one that she was looking forward to turning into a bag with Wescott’s guidance.
Beginners are welcome in the group, where “pros” are happy to teach basics and tricks of the trade, say the quilters.
Smith said she learned to hand sew when she was just 4 or 5. She remembers cutting patterns for dolls out of newspaper, and she later made clothes for her kids, as did Watson. Store-bought clothing was a rarity when her children were young, Watson said.
Quilting is a creative process and plans develop as you go, noted Regena Kaldahl.
Linda Bristol, who has been quilting with the group for a dozen years, uses the fall retreat to make Halloween costumes for granddaughters. “I do quilts in the spring,” she said, pointing out two very different Halloween dresses hung on the wall: A white-collared black dress for the soon-to-be Wednesday character from “The Addams Family,” and a pastel dress for Rapunzel.
Quilters Deb Shaw, Theresa Lawrence, Kathy Brevik and others also stay in touch via a monthly newsletter.
But the best times are when the group is together, say the quilters — when the ladies and gentleman can engage in quilting camaraderie and wear scissors atop their heads.
