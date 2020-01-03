VIRGINIA — A 24-year-old Mountain Iron man was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a drive-by shooting last year in Virginia.
Dayton Joseph Konecny was escorted into the Virginia courthouse Friday afternoon wearing a blue jumpsuit, handcuffed at the beltline and ankles, with short hair and a manicured yet thick beard to face Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle M. Anderson. He made brief eye contact with his family sitting in the back of the courtroom.
Konecny had pleaded guilty to two felony charges — drive-by shooting and second-degree assault — in October 2019, stemming from an incident last April in which he fired three to five shots from a speeding pickup truck on 2nd Avenue S. that wounded one person.
He originally faced five felonies that included two second-degree attempted murder charges and a second assault charge, but two of the charges were dismissed last August leading to the plea agreement.
Konency’s plea deal calls for two separate convictions for the shooting and assault, served concurrently with credit for 247 days served — or about eight months. For the shooting offense, Anderson sentenced him to 48 months with 32 served in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility and 16 months of supervised released. The assault conviction landed him 36 months, with 24 months in St. Cloud and 12 months supervised released.
A bad victim?
Konecny’s attorney, Keith Gregory Shaw, argued in a motion to the court that his client should receive a lighter sentence from the state guidelines of four years, citing his age, criminal history, support system and hopes for a better life after receiving treatment for substance use and abuse.
Shaw also pointed to the victim in the case, Nicholas Ryan Champa, who had a long history of violent offenses before the April drive-by incident. Court records show Champa also sent text messages allegedly threatening Konecny’s family.
Shaw added that a lengthy sentence could put Konecny in prison with “Champa or his ilk,” citing new charges brought against the drive-by victim.
Champa was arrested and charged earlier this week with first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with an incident at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility in June 2019. He was one of four people charged in the armed robbery of prescription pills.
“That’s who he would be with,” Shaw told the judge, adding that he would like his client, Konency, to receive the chance to improve his life and “break off those connections” for the betterment of the community.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Bonnie Norlander urged the judge to stick with the state’s sentencing guidelines, saying Konecny was given previous chances and was on probation at the time of the shooting.
“He posed an extreme danger to the community,” Norlander said.
Judge Anderson rejected the notion that the criminal history of Champa, the victim, should play a role.
“The choice was yours,” she told Konecny. “You put our community at risk. It’s not just Mr. Champa alone. You put a community in fear.”
A long life ahead
When given the chance to address the court, Konecny told Judge Anderson he was sorry for what he did and recognized it was wrong, but didn’t believe he would be sitting in the courtroom if he wasn’t on drugs at the time.
He added that without drugs, he would have been associating with different people.
“I can’t blame it all on drugs, but that definitely had something to do with it,” Konecny said. “You won’t see me again if you give me a chance.”
Judge Anderson, who also presides over the Range Hybrid Drug/DWI Court in Virginia, said she was sensitive to substance abuse and chemical dependency, and that Konecny would qualify reduced sentencing because of his age, relative lack of criminal history and the remorse and good attitude he displayed in court. However, she deemed it necessary for him to be sentenced to prison.
She also agreed that if not for methamphetamine and other drugs, it was likely they wouldn’t be holding the hearing.
Konency could be out of prison before he turns 28. Judge Anderson provided him words of encouragement for his future, pointing to his family support and willingness to seek treatment.
“You have a lot of life ahead of you,” she said. “I hope you serve your time thinking about those positives and not the negatives.”
As Konency was escorted out of the courtroom, teary-eyed, he made a brief wave to his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.