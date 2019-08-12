ELY LAKE — Joanne Barrows' mother told her to remember three words to cover all that may happen in life — faith, family and friends. Tragedy has twice visited Barrows, still she holds fast to those values and has told her story in a book published this year, "Catcher of Dreams."
The unspeakable tragedies she faced — son Frankie died by suicide in 2013, and husband Frank took his own life in 2015.
"Writing is a form of meditation for me," wrote the retired Eveleth elementary teacher who now lives in Arizona. Barrows, born Joanne Merrier, grew up in Floodwood.
Barrows writes of her childhood: "My favorite doll was named Sisty Winks. She had a mechanism in the back of her head that when you moved it, she winked. I still have her and she wears a baptismal dress that belonged to Frank's grandfather Barrows... When I was in the first grade, my father gave me a chalkboard. So began my desire to be a teacher like my mom."
She wrote of her education career: "After teaching in Eveleth 17 years, these were perhaps the closest teaching pals. I keep in touch with them and try to get together when I go back. Then the neighbors at Ely Lake... Our children all grew up together and that formed a bond of friendship."
She was given permission by the principal at Eveleth's Franklin Elementary to have a creative writing class. "I've kept most of the booklets they wrote. Children have such imagination and drive to learn. My motto in teaching was 'Be fair and have fun.' It worked. God had a hand in this to be sure. Once you establish a set of rules, a decorum and respect for me and the rest of the class, you can accomplish your goals... always expect more from them and you can get it. It takes tact and patience to be sure."
In the book she includes a letter she wrote to her mother: "There is no way to really express my love — writing this helps me relive parts of my life...When I dream of you, it means you are thinking of me ... When troubled I do talk to you so please hear me... Today when certain situations arise, I think of how you would have handled it. I try as best I can, hopefully with your blessing. I am so grateful I was able to be with you when you passed on. I held your hand and talked to you. Your last word you spoke was Joanne."
She wrote often to her father, "I'm proud to be a quarter Ojibwe... you were an excellent provider for your family and I want you to know how much I love you."
Joanne and Frank Barrows, from Eveleth, were married in 1959. Daughter Barbara Ann was born in 1961 and son Frank in 1964. Frank Barrows had told his wife, "Our marriage — it was magic."
In the book she wrote, "While teaching in Eveleth is when suicide became a dreaded reality.... One boy in junior high, one in senior high, a neighbor of mine. Then a beautiful girl after graduating. The really sad part is that no one usually knows why. Could there have been help in counseling? I can still see the faces of those beautiful young people... There is no greater pain than to lose your child."
Of her son's death: "You seemed to enjoy the opportunities of life, you were highly intelligent, you were happy and life at that time seemed good. I miss your hugs, your voice, the special gifts and cards... There is not a day that goes by that you are not in my heart. I remember you."
And of her husband's death: "His last words were 'When I'm gone I want you to enjoy your life and do the things you want to do.' He told me, 'You look beautiful as he always did when I left for church.' He had talked about suicide but I never took him seriously."
Barrows wrote, "My friends often ask me how I handled my life since losing Frankie at age 49 on August 18, 2013, and my husband Frank on October 18, 2015. These two tragic events are both the result of suicide."
She continued, "Friends were constant companions and always there for me. I never wanted to go to grief class or counseling.. I needed to live out my sorrow in my own way. "
In the epilogue of her book she wrote: "I believe everyone has a story to tell. Some wish to keep it to themselves and others like to write or tell about it... When I look in the mirror, I see a person who has taken personal responsibility in the important aspects of my life... I chased my dreams."
And the book ends with her husband's last letter to her: "Please forgive me. I don't want to go on any longer. I love you very much for everything you have done for me. You said you would stick with me no matter what and you did... I LOVE YOU."
