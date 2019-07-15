GILBERT — Cliff jumping at abandoned mine pits near the city continues to be a problem, Police Chief Ty Techar said at the July 9 Gilbert City Council meeting.
Some days there have been 50 to 125 people near the pit at what had been the Genoa Mine, as well as assaults and fights taking place, Techar said. Recently there was an incident of cliff jumping that resulted in severe injuries. There have been people from Duluth, Superior and Cloquet coming to the pits, Techar said.
It was more than a half mile to get to the scene of the incident, Techar said. The incident took place on private property.
Also at the meeting the recent Community Days event in Gilbert that featured demonstrations by the police department received rave reviews, with councilors Rebecca Robich and Jeremy Skenzich thanking all those who took part. Also at the July 9 meeting of the City Council Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. praised the city crew and the police department for their work with the July 3 and 4 activities.
Oberstar expressed satisfaction with the new lighted informational sign on the exterior of the city hall, to inform people what is going on in the city. The sign was paid for through Sherwood Forest Campground receipts, a good source of revenue, Oberstar said. The campground fund saw a $75,000 profit last year, at no cost to the taxpayers of Gilbert. "We're going to make this campground a destination place," the mayor said.
In other business the mayor said the water plant may need reconstruction within five years. The water tank also needs repair, he said, as well as some streets and alleys. The water tank was last painted in the early 1990s. The mayor also said a cemetery expansion will soon be in order. Also contract negotiations are coming up this year. "We have a lot of challenges," Oberstar said of the large number of projects in the city.
The police chief said there were only five people taken into custody over the July 3 and 4 holiday, with the department receiving 120 telephone calls.
Operations director Sam Lautigar discussed the purchase of buoys to mark the swimming area at Lake Ore-Be-Gone. Robich said measurements have to be done as the dropoff area is much closer to the shoreline than it had been.
Library Director SuSan Dabbas said the second library fall bazaar is planned for Oct. 19 and that last year there were more than 30 participants.
City Clerk Jim Paulsen said the city is doing well regarding the budget and the city is close to completing work on bringing the city codes up-to-date.
Oberstar said the old Sparta Beach should be platted out — there has been interest expressed on purchasing the area for homesites. In other business it was decided there will be an effort to control dust on the OHV trails near residential areas.
