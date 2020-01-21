LINDA TYSSEN
MESABI DAILY NEWS
GILBERT — The year 2020 will be "robust for the city of Gilbert," City Clerk/Zoning Administrator Jim Paulsen said at the first meeting of the City Council Jan. 14. "It's a good time to be in Gilbert. We're on the cusp of something special," Paulsen said.
Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. also expressed a hopeful outlook, while saying, "We have a lot of challenges 2020." One of the major projects will be work on Minnesota State Highway 37, and the mayor said the portion of the highway project on Gilbert's main street, Broadway, will be done after this year's 3rd of July parade.
The work on the city's new wastewater plant, a $12 million project, will be finalized in October. There are capital improvements in the city, Oberstar said. "Hopefully we can get it done, not just pass it down to another council." The mayor also said contract negotiations with Paulsen have been ratified. His salary is $77,850.
Fire Chief Mark Heitzman and firefighter Anthony Nemanick addressed the council about new gear for the fire department and about Heitzman, Nemanick and fire captain Michael Bradach attending a training session in March in Duluth. The training will focus on what firefighters need to do the first 10 minutes after arriving on scene of a fire.
The mayor said, "Thank you for all you do."
Residents were reminded to check hydrants in their neighborhoods and remove the snow. Councilor Jeremy Skenzich said the department at a recent meeting shoveled snow from hydrants.
The mayor showed a plaque the city received from the AEOA for having the Quad City Food Shelf for 38 years. "Lavern Hoglund (Gilbert resident) started it back in 1981.
Police Chief Ty Techar said the Police Department has submitted a matching funds grant request for a new patrol truck.
Library Director Su Dabbas said that those who return books they have borrowed from the library will receive chocolates. The public library is encouraging parents to get library cards and to pass this on to their children.
