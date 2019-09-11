MOUNTAIN IRON — "It's reminiscent, toe-tapping, emotion-evoking and fun, it's so many things, brought to audiences of all ages by very talented musicians," Sue Marolt says of the music the guests will hear when they come to Saturday Night Country... LIVE! The first show of the 20th season will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Merritt School auditorium.
Headliner on the main stage at 7 p.m. will be Jitters Plus, featuring Charlie Stupca, on steel guitar and vocals; Lynn Breed, guitar and vocals; Don Roberts, percussion and vocals; Duane Hawkinson, guitar and vocals; Debbie Slygh, bass guitar and vocals; June Randall, vocals; and Deb Hawkinson, vocals.
Music in the hall starts at 6 p.m. featuring Cathy Maki and Jay Roy as Together Again.
Yoki-Bergman American Legion Post 220 of Mountain will post the colors before the show begins. Admission is $7 at the door, with no charge for those 15 and younger.
"SNCL is a family-friendly community event," Marolt, SNCL secretary, said in an email. Performers set to bring their talents to the stage in the 2019-20 season include The Night Shift, Quad City Fiddlers, Due North, Nighthawk Entertainment, Robert Walker, The Hutter Bunch, Casey Aro, Willow River, The No Notes, Country Junction, 1/2 Way to Heaven, with more to come. "This line up really shows that country music includes a broad range of musical styles and songs that touch the audience in just as many ways."
She said, "The Iron Range is rich in history and musical talent, and SNCL itself is no exception. Appreciation of that history, and a strong commitment to bringing quality entertainment to audiences of all ages is the goal of SNCL." Board chairman is Tom LeTourneau, co-chairman is Tom Helgerson, secretary is Sue Marolt and treasurer is Mike Koenigsberg, and there are several members-at-large, volunteers and performers.
Saturday Night Country...LIVE! is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation. In years past the show contributed to nine area school district music programs, with funds raised after expenses. Marolt said, "Over the past several years, it's been a challenge to do more than meet the expenses of the show, but things are looking up. A great turnout for the show at the Embarrass Region Fair in August, coupled with a very supportive and growing audience over the past few years will hopefully make it more possible to meet the goals of the organization...keeping music alive on the Range and in the schools!"
