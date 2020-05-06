VIRGINIA — Dr. Noel Schmidt will be the superintendent of both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts after both boards approved a three-year contract. If voters approve the consolidation of both districts on May 12, Schmidt will become the superintendent of Rock Ridge Public Schools.
The joint position takes effect July 1 and current E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey will move into the vacant Director of Building and Grounds through Virginia. Mike Hoag, the current head of grounds at E-G, will manage the custodians for both districts.
“This arrangement will save both school districts $160,000 a year by going to one superintendent,” said E-G Board Chair Bill Addy, in a press release Wednesday, adding that the building and grounds position needed to be filled. “This way we also fill a position in which we knew we had to find somebody, and Jeff is certainly capable of doing that job.”
Both school boards and an ad hoc committee of two representatives from each school board have met regularly to discuss their options. The press release said the districts looked at other joint school ventures to determine superintendent pay. Cook County pays $58,745 to share a superintendent with Lake Superior District, Nashwauk-Keewatin pays $71,000 to share a superintendent with Deer River, and Mountain Iron pays $28,800 to share a superintendent with St. Louis County, according to the districts.
“In this situation, between the two school districts, we will pay $30,000 above the current Virginia superintendent contract to share a superintendent, which is well below what Nashwauk-Keewatin and Cook County are paying, and right in line with what Mountain Iron is paying to share a superintendent,” said Virginia Director Tom Tammaro, who said the contract with Schmidt doesn’t contain money for health or dental insurance. “School districts spend lots of money on benefits and we don’t have to pay them with Noel’s contract. The other school districts are paying that hidden cost in their superintendents’ contracts, in addition to salary. We are not paying that.”
