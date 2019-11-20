A St. Louis County sergeant spinning “donuts” in the parking lot of a local school caught the attention of some spectators recently, but Sheriff Ross Litman said the official’s actions weren’t in violation of state statute or local ordinance.
Sgt. John Backman of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, stationed in Mountain Iron, told the city council on Monday of reports that a squad car was witnessed doing donuts in the Merritt parking lot at Mountain Iron-Buhl. Backman admitted the sheriff’s vehicle was driven by him and that he was “testing to see if the all-wheel drive worked in the squad car.”
In a phone call Wednesday, Litman said the sergeant was diagnosing an issue with the all-wheel drive, which is now in service at a Mountain Iron body service, and the context of his drive was “fully within his rights to do it.”
As Litman explained, it is typical for the department to check on maintenance that would be needed for an emergency response situation, especially if the issue is critical for changing weather conditions like snowy and icy roads.
Such testing is done once a year by the department on a side tarmac at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.
The sheriff added the all-wheel drive issues led mechanics to find other related issues with the vehicle.
While Litman admitted Backman arguably could have tested the car in a less public place, no laws were broken and his actions were not reckless under the circumstances.
Reckless driving by Minnesota State Statute 169.13 is broadly defined as actions that place people or property in danger, and Litman was unaware of city ordinance specifically restricting donuts.
“Obviously if he had damaged any property or injured anyone we’d be talking about a different scenario,” Litman said, adding he was unclear on the time of day Backman performed the test and the parking lot was “empty or nearly empty.”
The donut display did catch the attention of some MI-B students, who decided to copy the sergeant, Backman told the council, adding he would be a better role model next time.
Angie Riebe contributed to this report from Mountain Iron.
