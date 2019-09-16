Serious injury, extensive damage from fire

Virginia firefighters battle a garage fire Monday on 9th Street S.

 Jerry Burnes

VIRGINIA — A Monday night garage fire in Virginia resulted in one serious injury and several thousand dollars in damages.

As previously reported in the Mesabi Daily News, a garage fire caused damage to neighboring structures and a nearby vehicle.

On Monday, at 6:50 p.m., area first responders were dispatched to a reported fire at a detached garage on 9th Street S. in Virginia near Hoover Road and 8th Street S.

“A car and 3 nearby structures were damaged from the fire,” said Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark over email Thursday, “a total cost estimate is $40,000.”

Injured in the fire was Christopher Dishneau, who remains hospitalized. His status was not available but fire officials on the scene said he sustained serious burn injuries.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Clark said.

Area first responders included the Virginia Fire Department, Eveleth Fire Department, Mountain Iron Fire Department and Eveleth Ambulance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments