Serious injury, extensive damage from fire

VIRGINIA — A Monday night garage fire in Virginia resulted in one serious injury and several thousand dollars in damages.
As previously reported in the Mesabi Daily News, a garage fire caused damage to neighboring structures and a nearby vehicle.
On Monday, at 6:50 p.m., area first responders were dispatched to a reported fire at a detached garage on 9th Street S. in Virginia near Hoover Road and 8th Street S.
“A car and 3 nearby structures were damaged from the fire,” said Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark over email Thursday, “a total cost estimate is $40,000.”
Injured in the fire was Christopher Dishneau, who remains hospitalized. His status was not available but fire officials on the scene said he sustained serious burn injuries.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Clark said.
Area first responders included the Virginia Fire Department, Eveleth Fire Department, Mountain Iron Fire Department and Eveleth Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.