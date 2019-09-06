VIRGINIA — The children of Marquette Catholic School gathered at the new playground Wednesday morning, one child from each grade holding high in the air an olive wood crucifix from the Holy Land.
The Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, spoke to the youngsters about the great significance of the grounds, now home to bright blue-and-yellow play equipment.
“So many prayers were said here, so many holy Masses were celebrated,” he said.
There were decades of weddings and baptisms held where the playground now stands in the footprint of St. John’s Catholic Church. The nearly century-old structure rarely used anymore was demolished at the end of last year to make room for needs of the adjacent growing school.
All that took place at St. John’s was “a beautiful expression of grace,” Moravitz said, bidding that same “gift of grace to anyone who uses this space.”
He then blessed with holy water each element of the playground — the equipment surrounded by mulch, the basketball hoop, four square courts, ga-ga ball pit, picnic tables, and grassy area.
The priest also blessed the crucifixes, which will be hung in each classroom at the school.
The children, teachers and parents who gathered at the blessing ceremony then sang the song, “Bless the Lord.”
“So many people worked so hard and so many gave so much money” to make the playground a reality, Moravitz said at the special celebration on the second day of school.
He told the students that their bodies “are good and holy” and noted the importance of having “a healthy body and mind.” The playground is place where the kids can “use your body for exercise and play” — to “experience joy and happiness in life.”
Micah Beukema, a technology specialist at Marquette who oversaw the project, said after the blessing that the playground “stands here, big and yellow, as a visual representation of what Father said.”
Beukema said she was overwhelmed by the amount of “community support” for the playground.
Roughly 50 volunteers showed up in mid-August to install the equipment, lay sod, plant flowers, and spread mulch. Area businesses provided in-kind services, including pouring of the concrete.
Most of the funding for the $95,000 playground, which is now completely fenced-in for safety, came from money raised at Holy Spirit’s May 3 tropical-themed spring gala, which raised $80,000, and was supplemented by three, private anonymous gifts of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000.
A portion of the total $130,000 was used to renovate classrooms during the summer at the school, which is expected, possibly as soon as next school year, to add seventh and eighth grade to the current pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade facility.
Beukema, who has children in first, third and sixth grade at Marquette, smiled, remembering the joyful squeals of youngsters as the playground was going up.
“Parents would drive by and you could hear the students’ screams from the cars,” she said.
Even before school began, Marquette kids and neighborhood children were trying out the new equipment. The fence gates are not locked, and the playground is open to the community, she noted.
The playground includes a pre-school area, with play structures built specifically for little ones. The remainder of the equipment is designed for ages 5 to 12, Beukema said.
There are monkey bars, a rope climb, bright yellow slides, and a free-standing spinner. Panels containing learning games are incorporated throughout.
The playground is handicapped-accessible, Beukema noted.
It is also probably the only one in the area with a pit for ga-ga, a game similar to dodgeball played in an octagonal structure, she said.
The site of the old, much smaller playground, was turned into 10 much-needed additional parking spaces in the lot, she added.
“I love that my children are here (at Marquette),” said Melissa Axelson, who attended the blessing of the playground where her second, third and fourth graders will have the chance to play each day at recess.
“The teachers are very dedicated to the children,” she said. “I love that they learn about Jesus at school. … It’s like a family here.”
Rachel Miskovich, who has children in kindergarten, second and third grades, agreed. “It’s huge to have the support of other families.”
Wednesday’s blessing ceremony was preceded by the new school year’s first weekly Wednesday morning Mass.
Moravitz concluded the Mass by calling each class separately up to the altar to pick up the hand-carved crucifixes for their classrooms. One child from each grade carried a cross and led classmates down the aisle and out to the playground.
The priest told the fifth-grade class to “work to be like Jesus,” adding that “you are no longer little kids” and are “expected to be leaders this year.”
Moravitz said the same to the sixth graders. “Everyone is watching you. Be yourself … but be responsible,” he said. “Have fun, and be grateful you are at Marquette and have Christ at the center of everything.”
He added, “my intention is to keep you here two more years,” through eighth grade.
Moravitz said he brought the crucifixes back from a journey to the Holy Land last year.
“I wanted to find a way to support our Christian brothers and sisters who are struggling so much there,” he said. “So, after some thought and prayer, the idea to purchase beautiful olive wood crosses for each Marquette classroom seemed like a good way to inspire our students and support the Christians in the Holy Land who under such persecution.”
A group of sixth graders gathered around Moravitz after the playground blessing, excitedly chatting about the opportunity to play ga-ga ball at “middle school recess.”
The students have been “so excited” to play in the brand-new area, said Lisa Kvas, Marquette’s new principal. The rain on Tuesday, the first day of school, let up just in time for the younger grades to play outside, she said.
The playground has “brought new life” to the school, she said. And to the space where a church once stood.
“People gave so much,” Beukema said. “The playground is a piece of the community now.”
Father Brandon concluded the ceremony with a prayer for Marquette school children. “Bless our students this year,” he said, followed by an enthusiastic: “Hey, hey, hey!”
The children, in unison, responded: “Pray, pray, pray!”
