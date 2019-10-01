A solar array project proposed to be built in Virginia, will instead be constructed in Mountain Iron.
The two-megawatt solar array will produce about 10 percent of total electrical needs in the cities of Virginia and Mountain Iron.
It will be built adjacent to the Laurentian Energy Authority wood yard in Mountain Iron, according to Greg French, Virginia Public Utilities general manager.
Northern Sun, a California-based private developer, had planned to construct the array atop the “Honda Hills” ore dump just north of the Virginia Municipal Golf Course.
However, the price of preparing unstable land atop the former ore dump site, forced a project relocation, said French.
“The costs were much more than we had ever imagined,” said French.
Craig Wainio, Mountain Iron city administrator, said the project wasn't financially viable at the Virginia site.
“Once they figured out the site work and the cost of the site work, the project didn't cash flow,” said Wainio.
A 20-acre site owned by the city of Mountain Iron is the new location, said French. The site, atop a former natural iron ore tailings basin, has already been cleared and grubbed, said French. The solar array will cover about 10 to 11 acres of the 20 acres, he said.
“We hope to have it up and running by the middle of next summer,” said French.
When complete, the array will supply about l.8 megawatts of electricity to the city of Virginia. That's about 10 percent of the city's average 18 megawatt load.
It will also supply about .2 megawatts of power to the city of Mountain Iron, about 10 percent of the city's average electrical load.
The private developer would pay for project construction. After five years, the cities will have the option to buy the project at a reduced price.
The solar array is projected to have about a 20-year lifespan.
Solar photo voltaic modules for the project would be purchased from Heliene USA's manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron.
The Heliene facility, which employs about 87, is located in the city of Mountain Iron's Renewable Energy Park, about a mile from where the solar array will be constructed.
Under a $600,000 Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation loan approved in early September, new production equipment would help add 15 new jobs at the facility.
Wainio said the project is a good fit for the city.
“We love it because we've been committed to green energy projects for a while,” said Wainio. “This is just another showing from our utility that we're going ahead with it. It's a win-win for everybody.”
Customers in Virginia and Mountain Iron will not see an increase in their electrical bills as a result of the project, said French.
“Once it's up and running, it will provide service equal to or less than our wholesale purchase price today for the life of the project,” said French. “What we're doing with this project is locking in our price today for the next 20 years.”
Both cities have wholesale power contracts with Minnesota Power.
Under agreements with Minnesota Power, each city can generate up to 10 percent of its wholesale electricity purchases made from Minnesota Power.
Discussions about the solar project are underway with Minnesota Power to reach an interconnection agreement that meets the needs of the cities and Minnesota Power, said French.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.