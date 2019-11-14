AURORA — Their website has launched and project plans are underway toward Caring for the Kids Community installation of a splash pad at Pine Grove Park in Aurora
At the Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday, several items of business were approved to move the splash pad project forward including placing a fundraising sign near the community center, selling bricks for fundraising, installing the bricks near the splash pad and the city’s maintenance of weed control in the brick area which will be reviewed annually.
“I think this is a great way to provide kids a great place to relax and enjoy Aurora,” said Councilor Dave Cromley while motioning for the approval.
On July 2, the city council approved the proposal of a splash pad in Pine Grove Park stating, in part, “it appears that a splash pad will provide a safe and fun summer activity for members of the community.”
On Sept. 3, the city council approved funds for the water connection to the Pine Grove Splash Pad. The resolution explains that Caring for the Kids Community will be submitting a grant application to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board in the amount of $20,000 for the water line infrastructure, which will then be paid to the city. The city agreed to pay the remaining $22,000 for the water line infrastructure.
A splash pad is an outdoor water feature that is free to access, providing a way to cool down and have fun during the hotter months.
“As you probably assumed, I am very excited about and supportive of the prospect of the splash pad being installed in Aurora’s Pine Grove Park,” said Aurora Mayor Douglas Gregor over email.
“The Minnesota Mayors’ online discussion of the splash pool topic was full of stories of many communities that have already installed similar splash pads or are planning to do so. All those cities were excited about what the pools can do to provide fun for the kids (maybe some adults?), get kids into the outdoors and away from their digital world, and provide an added destination attraction for the community.”
The splash pad project is being completed by Caring for the Kids Community. The goals of the Aurora-based group focused on keeping the area’s youth active, drug-free and off electronics.
This is the fourth project for Caring for the Kids Community. In 2017, they completed a nine-hole disc golf course. In 2018, they completed the playground at Northland Terrace Park. In 2019, they completed the playground at East End Park.
The 3,000 square foot splash pad will be the group’s 2020 project.
“In total, our group has so far put $80,000 into the projects,” explained Vice President Susie Parkhurst over the phone this fall. “There are basketballs and discs available for checkout at the library.”
“For the splash pad, $100,000 still needs to be raised,” added Caring for the Kids President Jacie Cherro over the phone this fall.
One way this money is being raised by the selling of bricks, which will be installed near the finished project. Bicks are being sold at five levels. The bronze level is a 4x8 brick for $100. The silver level is an 8x8 brick for $500. The gold level is an 8x8 brick for $5,000. The platinum level is an 8x8 brick for $10,000. The diamond level is and 8x8 brick for $25,000.
Bricks can be purchased and donations of any amount can be made at the group’s website, www.caringforthekidscommunity.com.
“Aurora’s Caring for Kids organization is stepping forward to provide most of the initial capital for the Aurora project and the council agreed to provide some of the necessary new infrastructure to service the pad,” explained Gregor. “A real community effort!”
When asked why this and past projects are so important to the area, economics were mentioned.
“We have 65 percent of low to moderate income and 22 percent below poverty level here in Aurora. You can imagine what that does to the kids. They just don’t have access,” said Parkhurst of the group’s commitment to Aurora’s children.
The group announced their newest project “and the world went crazy,” said Parkhurst of the community’s excitement.
Although the design is not yet finalized, the splash pad is planned to be 3,000 square feet at Pine Grove Park. It will have 21 spray jets, 13 vertical features, a toddler section with little fish and mushrooms and bubbling water. The teen section will have higher pressure water with water guns. There will also be a moderate, family-friendly section. Around the edge will be a dry zone so monitoring adults don’t have to get wet.
“Benefits of splash pad are immense. It brings community, families and neighbors together in one place,” Parkhurst said. “It puts all children on a level economic field. “
Cherro said she is not just excited for what the splash pad will bring to the residents of Aurora, but the whole Iron Range community.
“When we finished the disc golf course, that brought a lot of people to the area. I think this splash pad will bring a lot of business to the area, too. I am really excited. I hope this will increase our local economy.”
The community and city are excited for the project.
“I strongly support the splash pad, and appreciate the staff’s time and Caring for Kids’ generous donation to the city,” said Aurora City Administrator Becky Lammi. “As a fellow citizen, I look forward to having some summer fun!”
Caring for the Kids Community is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Their website is www.caringforthekidscommunity.com and the group can be contacted by emailing cftkc@yahoo.com. Donations, of any amount, can be made on their website or directly into their account at the Embarrass Vermillion Credit Union. Caring for the Kids Community is part of Amazon Smile and .5 percent of any Amazon purchase can be directed to the group.
