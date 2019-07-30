HOYT LAKES — A PolyMet cap set on the table before the six members of the St. Louis County Commission. The cap has been a regular ornament at Hoyt Lakes City Hall, in a small town where most of the 2,000 residents eagerly await the long proposed copper-nickel mining project from PolyMet to replace the bad taste left behind by the Erie Mining Co. iron ore pellet plant that laid off thousands of miners when it closed in 2001 under LTV Steel Corp. bankruptcy.
After their regular business commenced last week, the commissioners wrangled up a group of nearly a dozen county officials who climbed into government trucks, turned north on County Road 666 and drove the 6.2 miles on county roads to begin the first board visit to the old processing plant site in more than a decade. The county mining inspector was present, as were others who never laid eyes on a mine or tailings basin.
As part of an initiative to visit companies throughout the county, Iron Range commissioners — Paul McDonald, Keith Nelson and Mike Jugovich — invited their Duluth colleagues — Beth Olsen, Frank Jewell and Patrick Boyle — in joining them to see what they believe true: That Toronto-based PolyMet becoming the first to mine copper, nickel and precious metals in the Duluth Complex is a godsend to the people of northeastern Minnesota and would create a $515 million annual boost to county economy in wages, spending and taxes, while creating 360 full-time jobs.
As described by PolyMet staff, the company has been fully permitted and needs to raise $945 million to build the open NorthMet deposit on the old taconite mine and the rehabilitation of the former LTV Steel processing plant near Babbitt. The layout of the project — including the processing sites, transportation corridor and existing tailings basin — expands about 19,000 acres on the Mesabi Iron Range at the headwaters of the St. Louis River, which flows into Lake Superior, upstream from Duluth. The company plans to use existing infrastructure including rail, roads and utilities.
In a PowerPoint presentation at the site, Brad Moore, the executive vice president of environmental and governmental affairs for PolyMet from St. Paul, briefly addressed ongoing litigation, which included the state’s legislative auditor announcing last month it would investigate how the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency possibly mishandled federal regulators’ comments in its issuance of PolyMet’s water quality permit.
Like the Iron Range commissioners, Moore maintained a positive tone when explaining the business aspects of the project, saying the company’s attempts between 2009 and 2019 to obtain permits were “very typical in the United States,” before shifting gears and describing how PolyMet modifications to construction of the mine promised to make it far safer than Glencore-backed mines in the failure of the Mount Polley copper-nickel mine in 2014 in British Columbia, and the more recent mining disaster that killed at least 43 people last month in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “Glencore would do an additional review,” he added. “We can’t afford to have a situation like Vale,” describing the giant Brazilian mining company’s mine failure in January which led to the death of at least 247 people. The state of Minnesota would ensure the safer of the project here, he told commissioners.
The tour came one day after more than two dozen citizen and environmental groups sent a letter to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to investigate the relationship between Switzerland-based Glencore’s recent acquisition of 72 percent of PolyMet.
At the site, Commissioner Frank Jewell of Duluth — who has long expressed concerns over the project — asked Moore about the financial assurances of the partnership.
In response, Moore referred to a recent opinion piece in the Duluth News Tribune in which former Republican Gov. Arne Carlson and others wrote that “there is no upfront money or any financial instrument of value being placed in escrow to cover damages. The reality is that PolyMet does not have the financial strength to insure a bicycle. The company is deep in debt.” Moore told the commissioners “that was inaccurate” and that the company has financial assurances including millions in upfront cash and lines of credit.
“It sounds like Glencore doesn’t have responsibility,” Jewell said.
“Right now, they don’t,” Moore responded, adding that though Glencore has been a “strategic alliance” since 2008 and is now the “number one investor,” but the publicly-held PolyMet has other investors.
Commissioner Keith Nelson — who initiated the tour and has touted his longtime support of the project from Virginia — said that “there will be financial assurance no matter who owns it.”
Moore added: “[Glencore] made it quite clear, they want the local team to lead this project.”
A day after the tour, 18 Democratic state legislators sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz asking him to suspend the permits issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota state Department of Resources “until they are rewritten to protect Minnesota’s environment and financial interests.”
It was that day when Jewell further explained in a phone interview with the Mesabi Daily News that his back-and-forth with the PolyMet staff, saying that the company had “pointed out that the majority owner of the mine doesn’t have any responsibilities, which is a concern expressed by tons of people about financial assurances.” He added: “Mining companies have not cleaned up the messes they’ve made, especially from copper-nickel mining.”
Critics like Jewell have long voiced their opposition against the project as potentially contaminating the St. Louis County River and Lake Superior. But supporters such as Nelson maintain that garnering all required permits proves that in-state and international companies can operate the mine in a safe and responsible way.
However, as most people residing on the Range and in outskirt communities fully support iron-ore mining, the prospect of a copper-nickel mining project created some tension among taxpayers and their county commission board. “The tour was a great opportunity to give commissioners the information that they don’t have,” Jugovich said during a follow-up interview with the MDN. “The northern commissioners are very supportive, but our position is to facilitate and try to get these visits to educate,” Jewell opined. “It’s not a North-South debate and I’m incredibly supportive of all of St. Louis County.”
At the end of the day, the commissioners “have absolutely zero power or involvement in having any say whether PolyMet moves forward,” Jewell explained, “but we can state our opinion on whether we’re for or against.” If all things come to pass, then the commissioners would have the responsibility for infrastructure and roads in the immediate area.
Over the phone, Jewell reiterated that there was “no new news” that he has “been concerned about copper-nickel mining and has been clear to let the state process determine whether it’s viable.”
He continued, “The history of copper-nickel mining is very negative and it would be great if we do it better in northeastern Minnesota. I hope we can do it better. But it isn’t the case that mining companies have been enormously trust-worthy, so I don’t immediately say, ‘They’ll do a good job.’”
Jewell said he has received “tons of blowback” for his stance on the matter, especially as Range-based commissioners in Nelson, Jugovich and McDonald have consistently expressed their support of the project in their hopes of attracting a total of 1,000 direct and indirect jobs to the region.
McDonald and Jugovich say they believe in what PolyMet is offering and foresee a future in which a smooth-running project resurrects an area hit hard when the LTV site closed down. “It will bring vitality to the East Range, which is crucial for cities of Aurora, Hoyt Lakes and Biwabik,” McDonald told the MDN. “I’m ready for it to begin.”
“This project will be under a microscope when it starts,” Jugovich said. “The science says we can do this safely and we don’t want to pollute our own backyard.” He added: “This would be a shot in the arm economically. We could use the influx of people and schools to keep growing.”
Jugovich continued, “I know there’s a lot of naysayers on this project, but no one wants to pollute in our backyard. We’ve mined up here for 135 years-plus and we think we could do it safer and cleaner than anyone in the world.”
Later that week, members of the Iron Range Delegation sent emails to the media in support for PolyMet and expressed their disbelief that a ‘scandal’ exists among federal and state agencies in charge of the permitting process.
“People of the Iron Range have been waiting patiently for this project and the jobs that come with it,” said State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora. “Minnesota’s permitting process demonstrates we can perform this mining in a way that not only creates good-paying jobs, but will protect our treasured clean water resources. I will continue to educate, advocate and fight for our way of life and put people of the Iron Range before politics.”
