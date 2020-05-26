St Louis County pushes off decision on refugee resettlement

VIRGINIA — The St. Louis County Board voted Tuesday to once again delay a decision on refugee resettlement and wait out litigation over President Donald Trump’s executive order empowering local governments to make decisions on the matter.
Commissioners voted 4-3 on an amended motion that asked county administration to bring the refugee issue back to the board when it considers the issue relevant. Voting was divided by Duluth and rural commissioners with Chair Mike Jugovich of Chisholm, Keith Nelson of Virginia, Paul McDonald of Ely and Keith Musolf of rural Duluth voting in favor. Commissioners Frank Jewell, Paul McDonald and Beth Olson voted against.
In making the motion to amend, Jugovich said refugees would still be allowed to settle in St. Louis County since a court blocked Trump’s order earlier this year. Nelson seconded the motion.
“It doesn’t bother me because it doesn’t change anything in the interim,” the chair said.
“In the end without a vote, I think it really sends the message that it's not a welcoming place,” Olson said.
Commissioners heard three hours of testimony on the subject for the second time this year, as protestors in opposition to accepting refugees gathered outside the Virginia Government Service Center on Tuesday morning.
Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, public comment was limited to a call-in number, voicemail and written communication to the board. Protestors and residents seeking public comment were not allowed inside the building.
Three commissioners — Jugovich, Nelson and Musolf — participated in person while Boyle, Jewell, Paul McDonald and Olson joined via video conferencing.
The issue of refugee resettlement consent sprang up last winter, after Trump issued an executive order requiring counties to consent to resettlement. Notably, Beltrami County in Minnesota voted against giving its consent, becoming the first county in Minnesota and the second in the U.S. to reject resettlement. Many counties, including neighboring Carlton County, declined to take it up after a federal judge blocked the order, nullifying the need for boards to act.
The most recent debate among St. Louis County commissioners centered on the issue of refugees being a symbolic vote in light of the judge’s order. Jewell said the board has taken several symbolic votes in the past and Tuesday’s vote would have significance later.
“These are also real peoples’ lives,” he said comparing the vote to those the board took supporting copper-nickel mining. “It just proves the point of how worried we are about voting on it. This vote now will be just as important as when the administration or the courts make the final decision. We will have decided.”
Nelson said he wasn’t supporting the motion because of the symbolic nature during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, he noted that residents of his district did not support resettlement.
“Voters overwhelmingly told me over the last several months that they don’t agree with this,” he said. “They simply do not.”
The county’s handling of refugee resettlement stems back to Jan. 7 when the board listened to 40 people testify in Duluth for more than two hours before voting 4-3 to postpone a decision to accept or ban the resettlement of refugees until this month. Nelson made the motion to table the vote. Jugovich agreed.
In January, after three hours of public comment in Duluth, residents largely favored consent. On Tuesday, some opposition cited the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guy Holmes of Virginia was one of the callers against resettlement. He called the measure “ill placed” at this time, referring to the uncertainty surrounding a return to normal life amid the impacts of the coronavirus.
“Nothing can operate normally,” he said over the phone to commissioners. “Businesses are looking at bankruptcy over [coronavirus]” and consenting to refugees “anytime in the near future is just unconscionable.”
Jeff Forseen of Mountain Iron echoed that line of thinking when he called into the board later in the morning, saying the county doesn’t know where the local or national economy is headed.
“I see economic devastation across this country, the financial ramifications of which we can’t even imagine because we’re not far enough into this thing,” he said. “Refugees should be way down the list.”
Another caller, Beth Holt of Duluth, said the vote was largely symbolic since there was “little to no chance” a refugee would be settled in St. Louis County. Since 2011, only one refugee has relocated to the Northland.
St. Louis County has resettled one refugee in the past six years and zero in the past five years, according to data from the Minnesota Department Human Services that shows Ramsey County has the largest number of resettlements in the same time frame at 4,215, followed by Hennepin, 1,345; Stearns, 662; Anoka, 430; and Olmsted, 377.
“Does that mean we wouldn’t have 50 in the next three months? No, it doesn’t,” Nelson said later in the meeting Tuesday night. “We all know how the federal government works.”
Holt questioned the board on why refugees would not resettle in the region, citing many of the callers Tuesday that confused refugees with “illegal immigrants” and other comments that might make refugees feel unaccepted and shunned when looking for a job or home.
“Voting yes when we don’t have to is an opportunity one doesn’t often have,” Holt said, encouraging the board to consent. “Don’t be afraid to lead, commissioners, and make the right decision on this. You have all the facts.”
Jugovich said misinformation was the biggest issue he encountered from those against resettlement and said educating people on refugees was one his failures since the January vote was tabled.
He has been telling citizens that refugees are individuals who leave their home because of war and violence while immigrants are people who make a decision to leave their home and move to a foreign country. Both refugees and immigrants are vetted before entering the U.S. and in Minnesota.
He said he heard of resettlements planned in Virginia and the former Buhl school being used as a resettlement option. He said Buhl is being considered by two organizations that have nothing to do with refugees.
“That’s not the case,” he said. “That’s not factual.”
The Duluth News Tribune contributed to this report.
Editor’s note: Mesabi Daily News Editor Jerry Burnes is a Sixth District citizen member of the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee that authored a letter in favor of refugee consent. He recused himself from this article.
