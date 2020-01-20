Stauber launches re-election bid for 8th District

EVELETH — Pete Stauber, the first-term congressman from Minnesota’s Eighth District, will seek re-election in November as he tries to become the first Republican to do so since William Pittenger in 1944.
He made the announcement Monday morning at the Range Recreation Civic Center in Eveleth, the first leg of the “Way of Life” tour that also stopped in Hermantown, Wyoming and Brainerd.
For Stauber, returning to Washington D.C. for another two years means winning in a district that has dramatically shifted from a Democratic stronghold since the 2016 election of President Donald J. Trump, who won the district by 15.6 points that year. It paved the way for Stauber’s 5.5-point win in 2018, and may have shifted the foundation of the district’s future elections.
“I’m not a Harvard educated lawyer — I have my four-year degree from Lake Superior State University in criminal justice,” Stauber told the crowd Monday, referencing Pittenger and his own background as a former Duluth police lieutenant. “I, with your help, want to be the second person elected as Republican in Minnesota’s Eighth District.”
Stauber’s Democratic opponent is 33-year-old Quinn Nystrom, a former Baxter city councilwoman turned diabetes advocate, who announced in October 2019 that she would seek the DFL nomination, and has since been endorsed by former Rep. Rick Nolan, who held the seat from 2012 to 2018.
In his speech Monday, Stauber outlined a number of bills he has been working on including a special education effort with Democrat Angie Craig from Minnesota’s Second District, and legislation focusing on the FAA, small businesses and helping Vietnam War veterans.
A former standout hockey player that signed with the Detroit Red Wings organization, he referenced hall of fame coach Herb Brooks as a model for Congress. Brooks extolled the value of playing for the team on the front of the jersey, and not the name on the back.
“This is where I want to legislate in between the guard rails,” Stauber said. “There’s left ditch and a right ditch. Here’s where America is, and here is where we are making a difference.”
The Republican echoed many talking points of the Trump campaign, criticizing the Green New Deal and Medicare for All plans, while touting the president’s tax cuts, economy, trade deals, immigration and foreign policy. He added that Trump is a president who is keeping his word.
Saying no one is above the law, Stauber called the impeachment trial one of the “ugly” parts of the current climate in D.C., saying it was being used as a political tool to “effect the 2020 election.”
Garnering the loudest applause in the room was when the Republican incumbent continued to voice his support for mining on the Iron Range, saying the region is “battling,” referencing conversations with local mayors about the importance of the Range’s top economic driver.
Copper-nickel mining in particular has faced its share of time as a political football. PolyMet, the first permitted copper-nickel mine in Minnesota, is facing a contested case hearing on two critical permits and almost a dozen more legal battles in various phases of the court system.
Last week, fellow U.S. Betty McCollum from Minnesota’s Fourth District, introduced a bill that would permanently ban mining in part of the Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters, legislation Stauber was vehemently opposed to.
“I will stand up for our way of life,” Stauber said. “I do not have to tip-toe around our support for mining.”
