Story of Elcor headlines historical society event

EVELETH — The small mining community of Elcor that once existed near McKinley was home to only 35 families. Yet, it lost four young men during World War II.
One of them was Lt. Lloyd K. Nicholas, a 25-year-old artist and Gilbert correspondent for the Virginia Daily Enterprise who enlisted in the United States Navy Air Corps because he believed it was “the top rung.”
His story — along with those of the other three men from Elcor/McKinley who never made it back to the Iron Range — is told in the book, “Little Minnesota in World War II: The Stories Behind 140 Fallen Heroes From Minnesota’s Littlest Towns.”
Authors Jill and Deane Johnson, from Park Rapids, Minn., will be the featured speakers at the Iron Range Historical Society’s annual meeting set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mesabi Trailhead Station in Eveleth.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments including cider and cookies will be served.
The IRHS has a history of its own, established in 1976 by founding members who sought an organization that was a little different from other historical societies in northern Minnesota. They chose to focus efforts on a research and archival library.
This will be the IRHS’s 46th annual meeting.
The board of directors will “review highlights from the previous year and talk about upcoming plans,” said Mike Sterk, IRHS president. “Authors Jill and her husband will talk about the book and a book they wrote earlier,” titled, “Little Minnesota: 100 Towns Around 100.”“McKinley is mentioned in that book,” Sterk said, adding that it’s appropriate “since McKinley is our new home.”
The IRHS moved in the fall of 2017 from old Gilbert City Hall to the city hall in McKinley, a historic stone building built by The Works Progress Administration workers.
McKinley is considered “the second oldest inhabited community” on the Range, established the same year as Mountain Iron — 1892, Sterk said.
The Johnsons will share stories from “Little Minnesota in World War II,” which provides vignettes of 140 soldiers from the state’s smallest communities who gave their lives in service to their country.
Most had never traveled far from their small hometowns, yet found themselves serving all over the world, Sterk noted. The book is told in chronological order from the beginning to the end of the war, he said.
The book includes the stories of Elcor natives Staff Sgt. Rudolph Indihar, Pvt. LeRoy Veralrud and Staff Sgt. Robert Brady.
Indihar, 26, who had been an athlete at Gilbert High School, was shipped with the 9th Infantry Division from Italy to Normandy, France, on D-Day, and was later killed in action on June 22, 1944.
Veralrud, 19, who served with the 80th Infantry Division, was killed during the crossing of the Meuse River in France in 1944. He had been an excellent student and athlete at Gilbert High School, according to the book.
Brady, 26, a 1942 Eveleth Community College graduate, who served with the 95th Infantry Division, was killed during the Rhineland Campaign in Germany.
A book sale and signing will follow the presentation.
Sterk said the IRHS currently has limited regular hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, but it is also open by appointment.
At one time, the society ran a museum with exhibits on topics such as iron mining, logging, farming, Italian ancestry, and Will Steger’s Antarctic exploration.
But in 2017, when the IRHS moved to McKinley due to unforeseen circumstances, the board decided to return the organization to its original focus on historical research.
It currently has 80,000 historic photographs, along with East Range newspapers and all sorts of materials, Sterk said.
“Everyone is welcome to come over” whether doing family or mining research — or if a person is simply interested in Iron Range history. “They don’t have to be a member to research.”
IRHS volunteers have been working to digitize thousands of photographs, inventory school annuals, maintain obituary files and organize recent acquisitions.
The IRHS publishes a quarterly newsletter, shares many vintage photos on its Facebook page, and prints a photo book each year focused on a particular topic. The books, ranging from Historic Slavic Music and Iron Range Ghost Towns to Mining Machines and Iron Range Firsts, are available at its website, ironrangehistoricalsociety.org.
“We set up a table at Laskiainen (the Finnish sliding festival in Palo) and at the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival each year,” offering handouts and postcards depicting old scenes, Sterk said.
And this past summer, IRHS held monthly “Saturday at the Society” events to draw visitors to the center.
IRHS works collaboratively with other historical societies, where some of its previous artifacts were transferred, he said.
“We are always looking for volunteers interested in helping us out,” Sterk added, encouraging the public to attend Saturday’s event. “You don’t have to be a member to show up.”
