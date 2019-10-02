VIRGINIA — The Super One Foods north location held a grand opening Wednesday for its newly-remodeled store, which is now fully reopened to the public.
“It’s fund to get to the end of a project,” said Patrick Miner, store director and co-owner of Miner’s Inc., the parent company of Super One. “We know how challenging it was for our customers.”
Miner went on to thank everyone involved, from the customers, to the vendors and Super One team for the “tremendous work” put into making the remodel and an “amazing store.”
“I hope they see this is the new reward,” he added.
The list of improvements at the store are lengthy.
Miner said once the decision was made to redo the entire floor, it opened the door to make improvements to virtually ever aisle, which meant moving and replacing shelving in the middle and perimeter aisles.
The bakery and produce sections are among the biggest visual changes, as is the new salad bar similar to the Super One south location.
New lighting and paint adorns the store, representing the evolution of Miner’s remodels across different stores. The ceiling, he said, is painted a dark color, which went against conventional wisdom when it was first proposed during a different remodel. But the lighting form the paint scheme, he said, is a warmer atmosphere for shoppers.
The store also features new displays that Miner says allow the store to bring in more products, without overcrowding the floor. Much of that space will help them be flexible enough to keep up with customer demands for certain foods.
“With yogurt, you only used to need 12 feet,” he said. “Until the Greek yogurt craze came along, then you needed 24.”
Miner’s Inc. owns and operates 30 stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.
