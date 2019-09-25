Superior Harbormasters to perform Saturday at Virginia Veterans Memorial

VIRGINIA — The Duluth-Superior Harbormasters will perform a four-part harmony barbershop rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” Saturday in the shadow of the giant bronze eagle statue at the Virginia Veterans Memorial.
It’s quite fitting, because many of the barbershop chorus’ 18 active members are veterans, said Steve LaPatka, of Virginia, the chorus’ interim director and a lead vocalist.
But first — the group will fill the B’nai Abraham Museum and Cultural Center in Virginia with the sounds of Ireland, sung a cappella, the mens’ voices the only instruments.
The Duluth-Superior Harbormasters Barbershop Chorus will present “A Touch of the Irish” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the center.
There is no admission fee, but free-will donations will be accepted, with a portion of proceeds supporting the completion of landscaping at the Olcott Park Fountain.
Two quartets from the nonprofit chorus — Cooler by the Lake, and Pick up Fore, so named because the members are or were golfers — will also sing, along with the afternoon’s special guest, an a cappella quintet from the group, A Touch of Class.
Saturday’s setlist will include “My Wild Irish Rose,” “Sweet Rosie O’Grady,” “Mother Machree,” “If There’d Never Been an Ireland,” and “Danny Boy.”
There will also be a number of barbershop classics, such as “Shenandoah,” “Harbor Lights,” “I Wish All My Children Were Babies Again,” and “Hello Mary Lou.”
B’nai Abraham, which was one of the last remaining active synagogues on the Iron Range and now serves as a museum and cultural center, is an ideal venue for barbershop music, particularly because of “its great acoustics,” said LaPatka, who has done masonry work on the structure.
The historic building is now temperature-controlled, he noted.
The barbershop style — which, indeed, originated in part with men singing in barbershops — consists of four parts. Lead sings the melody, with the tenor, bass and baritone harmonizing. “Baritone is the most difficult,” requiring “filling in the chords with strange notes,” and baritones earn respect, says LaPatka.
The Harbormasters was founded in 1953, and one of the original charter members, Vernon Gimpel, will be among the voices performing Saturday. He, along with assistant directors Dan McClelland and Dave Tucci, will also direct some of the numbers.
The majority of Harbormasters are in their 50s or older, with oldest at 92, LaPatka said. But there are a couple members in their 30s and 40s.
The vocalists practice every Tuesday — year-round — at Kenwood Lutheran Church in Duluth.
The group performs at venues from schools to assisted care facilities, keeping alive the barbershop tradition, said LaPatka, who has been singing since second grade. In 1978, he started a local barbershop quartet, and he’s been a member of the Harbormasters since 1993.
The chorus has previously raised funds at its B’nai Abraham performances for the Servicemen’s Club in Virginia, earlier restoration of the Olcott Park Fountain and the Virginia High School Choir’s annual trip fund.
There will also be a collection for Friends of B’nai Abraham, the current guardians of the structure.
The concert will conclude with “America Medley,” and “Keep the Whole World Singing,”
And that’s just what the Harbormasters will do — keep singing — after the 90-minute show when the group journeys over to the veterans memorial.
Oh, but it won’t end there.
The Harbormasters will wrap-up the evening with food and drinks at Adventure’s Restaurant in Mountain Iron around 5 p.m., holding what they call “an afterglow.”
And, yes, the guys will continue to sing into the evening — regaling patrons with the harmonic sounds of their voices.
