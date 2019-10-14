IRON RANGE — Public meetings will be held this week to discuss next steps in naming the new schools, picking a mascot and school colors for the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts collaboration.
The public meetings are following up on the results from a recent survey.
"The school names, colors, and mascots survey has generated lots of interest and excitement,” said Virginia Superintendent Noel Schmidt over email. “It certainly has livened up many a supper table discussion and coffee club conversation."
The public meetings will be facilitated by a neutral party. The meetings are just one step in the decision-making process concerning the topics.
"This is part of a process that will eventually culminate in public voting for school names, mascots and colors. It doesn't get any more serious and fun than this!"
All meetings are open to the public:
• 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Eveleth-Gilbert Elementary Cafeteria in Eveleth. Enter through doors No. 10 or 11.
• 9 a.m. Thursday at the Eveleth-Gilbert Junior High School Auditorium in Gilbert. Enter through door No. 3.
• 5 p.m. Thursday at Miners Memorial Building North Room in Virginia.
If you can’t make one of the three meetings, don’t worry, says Schmidt. “We will have all the survey information available online. If folks want a hard copy, they should simply contact any school in either district and we give them a paper version."
