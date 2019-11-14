VIRGINIA — What will be the new mascot for the combined Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert school? That’s not entirely known yet, but the public will soon get its chance to vote.
While the options are being finalized — around three will be on the ballot, and the district is mum on the current front-runners — Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt expects the survey will be ready by next weekend and will run through the end of the month. It will be available among other places online, in local publications — including the Mesabi Daily News — and open to anyone to vote on their favorites.
The winning mascot will be unveiled at the Virginia/E-G boys hockey game at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Hippodrome.
Schmdit told the Virginia School Board on Tuesday that the survey will feature a name and mascot, but only in black and white imagery. School colors will be decided at a different time.
“We want people to focus on what it looks like, the name of it, not the colors,” he said.
Mascot options were based on 1,200 suggestions from a previous survey, which produced a wide range of ideas. Schmidt said the districts are looking for a mascot that represents the area and fits into the culture of the Iron Range.
“We’ve had more questions on [mascots] than the educational aspects,” said Virginia Board Chair Murray Anderson. “This is important, evidently.”
Board members unanimously signed off the consolidation plan Tuesday night, which was approved last week by the Joint Powers Board of Virginia and E-G.
If approved next week by the E-G board, the consolidation plan will be sent to the state Department of Education for its seal of approval, keeping the districts on course to potentially consolidate by July 2020.
“We’ve had a lot of time to discuss any issues and think about it,” said Virginia Director Stacey Sundquist. “It’s time to move forward.”
