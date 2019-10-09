MAKINEN — St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, of Makinen, according to an updated press release Wednesday.
Sheriff deputies conducted a welfare check on Meyer following a 911 call requesting it. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Meyer was located at a residence, deceased under suspicious circumstances.
No other details were made available, and when reached by phone Wednesday, St. Louis County Lt. Nate Skelton said the sheriff’s office had no further comment.
“Investigators are awaiting preliminary autopsy results from the medical examiner,” the county said through a press release. “Sheriff’s investigators and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) crime scene personnel are on the scene at this hour.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the BCA tip line at 1-877-996-6222.
“The Sheriff’s Office is in the preliminary stages of this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday night. “There is no threat to the public at this time and further information will be made available at a later time as this investigation is ongoing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.